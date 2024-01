Share · View all patches · Build 13241321 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 20:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Fixed : Issue with Gold Pan at west cattle farm.

Fixed : Landscape issue on west coast.

Changed : Add extra info to help with quick belt use issues.

Changed : Increased Gold Panning cash reward (random).

Changed : Increased Fish cash reward.

Changed : Increased Crab cash reward.

Changed : Increased Muster Cattle cash reward.

Changed : Increased penalty for killing Cattle.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.