Welcome to Flatspace IIk v1.09

Greetings Starpilots!

A busy month here working on my up-and-coming game Gunstorm. As a result, the Flatspace game engine has been upgraded, and Flatspace IIk has been updated to v1.09 today.

This is primarily an engine update, so there are no gameplay changes, but a lot has changed in the background, such as:

-Controls now support a full keyboard and (for future games!) 4 or more game controllers.

-A full 167 character-set in the fonts means that just about every European language is supported.

You'll notice a few things:

New fonts. The heading is less blurry and smaller on 16:9 screens, and the main font is better spaced. Game settings are reset which means your first play will reset the Tutorial. Sorry about that, this is necessary because of the control code and filename changes. Engine settings for expert users are now in Options.txt rather than Config.txt. There are two new options there: robustinit and fixaspect. See the Readme.txt for details. Persistent settings and the graveyard are now backed up the Steam Cloud. Save games aren't at the moment because it can be useful to restore a back-up save, but it's easy to add at any point if desired. Better aspect-ratio support. The old 4:3 game is now transformed and looks largely the same at the 16:9 game (although some text can be larger than some icons). For other screens, the aspect can be fixed to stretch it if needed, so that Flatspace should be playable on any shape or size of screen. New starfield, new mouse pointer, new lens flares.

Finally, if you have the We Robot Music Pack, you'll find some new in-game music tracks there from We Robot.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/585430/Flatspace_IIk/

Mark