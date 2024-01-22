Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.0.6

Version V1.0.6 Update:

Hello, dear generals! Thank you for your active feedback, and we will continue to optimize the game. This update focuses on fixing main quest freezes, strengthening Zhao Yun's super armor, and enhancing skill abilities.

Other updates include:

Fixed the issue where the Execute keybinding replacement didn't change the UI for other keybindings.

Fixed the abnormal terrain issue in the Mine Cave at the back mountain.

Adjusted the level of the warhorse given by Moonlit White.

Optimized the lack of prompt when deleting a save.

Added a shop before the battle with Mountain Shrine and Xiahou Lan.

Added a bug fix feature [If encountering a main quest freeze bug in the game, you can use this feature to reload and resolve the issue].

Optimized all ESC skip keys: Supports skipping immediately by pressing ESC or clicking the button with the mouse.

Added the herb shop Dragon's Grass (warhorse resurrection material) available at stores from level 30 and beyond.

Adjusted and increased the super armor values of all Zhao Yun's skills, including on the ground and while mounted, to avoid being dismounted too easily during mounted combat and being interrupted too easily on the ground.

Optimized the bad file repair feature.