Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 22 January 2024

0️⃣ PATCH 1.04 0️⃣

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's just another manic Monday!

[Gameplay changes]
  • The Skies of Egypt: adjusted vegetation distribution to reduce the likelihood of players getting blocked by plants
  • Radioactive Skull: fixed weapon hit radius (was shorter than displayed)
[QoL]
  • Improved trackpad mouse emulation for Steam Deck
  • Reduced Gold spread radius when killing some bosses
  • Improved Yo-yo and Red Leech weapon descriptions

Enjoying Time Survivors: Chapter 0? Get the full game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192

Thank you for playing our game

  • Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)

