0️⃣ PATCH 1.04 0️⃣

It's just another manic Monday!
[Gameplay changes]
- The Skies of Egypt: adjusted vegetation distribution to reduce the likelihood of players getting blocked by plants
- Radioactive Skull: fixed weapon hit radius (was shorter than displayed)
[QoL]
- Improved trackpad mouse emulation for Steam Deck
- Reduced Gold spread radius when killing some bosses
- Improved Yo-yo and Red Leech weapon descriptions
Enjoying Time Survivors: Chapter 0? Get the full game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/
Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192
Thank you for playing our game
- Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)
Changed files in this update