 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Survivors update for 22 January 2024

🍄 PATCH 1.04 🍄

Share · View all patches · Build 13241099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's just another manic Monday!

[Gameplay changes]
  • Hua Hu: maximum growth size is limited to 10x
  • Hua Hu: speed increased by 10%
  • Hua Hu: fixed a horrible bug preventing him from entering portals
  • Hua Hu's Ability: fixed and rebalanced
  • Vince's Ability: fixed and rebalanced
  • The Skies of Egypt: adjusted vegetation distribution to reduce the likelihood of players getting blocked by plants
  • The Ice Age: walking on snow slows down player only by 10% (was 30%)
  • Radioactive Skull: fixed weapon hit radius (was shorter than displayed)
[QoL]
  • Improved trackpad mouse emulation for Steam Deck
  • Reduced Gold spread radius when killing some bosses
  • Improved Yo-yo and Red Leech weapon descriptions
  • C0: Quit dialog now does not mention launch discount

Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192

Thank you for playing our game

  • Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211391 Depot 2211391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link