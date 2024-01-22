🍄 PATCH 1.04 🍄

It's just another manic Monday!
[Gameplay changes]
- Hua Hu: maximum growth size is limited to 10x
- Hua Hu: speed increased by 10%
- Hua Hu: fixed a horrible bug preventing him from entering portals
- Hua Hu's Ability: fixed and rebalanced
- Vince's Ability: fixed and rebalanced
- The Skies of Egypt: adjusted vegetation distribution to reduce the likelihood of players getting blocked by plants
- The Ice Age: walking on snow slows down player only by 10% (was 30%)
- Radioactive Skull: fixed weapon hit radius (was shorter than displayed)
[QoL]
- Improved trackpad mouse emulation for Steam Deck
- Reduced Gold spread radius when killing some bosses
- Improved Yo-yo and Red Leech weapon descriptions
- C0: Quit dialog now does not mention launch discount
Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192
Thank you for playing our game
- Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)
Changed files in this update