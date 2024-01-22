Version 0.1.4 Patch 6

Added default count for items (potential bug fix of items not spawning)

Slightly increased the amount of items spawned (med kits, antidotes, lockers, energy drinks, batteries)

Tweaked the AI vision (including the Sightmare mutation)

Saving and loading preferred equipment and perk (even after exiting the game)

Reduced nest mutants spawn rate

Reduced collision of AI infection

Removed invisibility mode for AI - Added silent mode when not chasing

Increased footstep sound of Strident

Randomized mutant sound pitches to reduce repetitive sounds