Inside the Labs update for 22 January 2024

Version 0.1.4 Patch 6

Version 0.1.4 Patch 6 · Build 13241030

Added default count for items (potential bug fix of items not spawning)
Slightly increased the amount of items spawned (med kits, antidotes, lockers, energy drinks, batteries)
Tweaked the AI vision (including the Sightmare mutation)
Saving and loading preferred equipment and perk (even after exiting the game)
Reduced nest mutants spawn rate
Reduced collision of AI infection
Removed invisibility mode for AI - Added silent mode when not chasing
Increased footstep sound of Strident
Randomized mutant sound pitches to reduce repetitive sounds

