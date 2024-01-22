 Skip to content

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 22 January 2024

Small Hotfix

[Fixed] Issue where autosave doesn't work when switching to large restaurant
[Fixed] Issue where "Roasted Chicken" recipe doesn't get unlocked

