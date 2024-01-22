Update 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13240772 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

///NEW

-new relic: Bipolar Motor

-new relic: Limited Booster Pack

-new relic: Mass Produced Booster Pack

-new card: The End

-new card: Philosopher Stone

-new card: Melt

-new card: Blood Money (thanks Sun Soaked)

-new weapon: Midbow

-reworked weapon: Junkblaster

-relic tooltips are now color coded!

-beastiary for regular enemies now in the log menu!

-most relic tooltips have been rewritten to give more information

-changed visuals on player's engine and aura effect

-stat radar graph has color now

///BALANCE

-slightly reduced HP scaling of bosses in later stages

-most relics' scaling has been tweaked or have been given new scaling options

-greed god favor bonus buffed slightly (thanks HalvedDead)

-Chrysanimalis and Bone Thugs have a tell for their attacks now

-3D printer item stock doesn't apply to giving it items

///TWEAKS

-sound options lower the volume more at low values

-hook shot and spelling shot can now appear in Dialectic

///FIXES

-fixed crash with player having multiple status effects

-fixed stat radar graph sometimes creating wrong shape (thanks HalvedDead)

