Patch 0.10.4.1 Alpha

New week, new patch. This one includes some minor fixes and improvements.
0.10.4.1 Patch Notes
-
Fixed and improved the Character window
- Changed the look of the item tooltips
- Items are now listed alphabetically
- Added some separators between attributes
- Fixed the tooltip of the worn items not appearing when hovering over other items in the equip menu
- Made the character preview bigger
- Due to some changes in the code, Corrosive is now renamed to Acid
-
Fixed the effect on the Thorn Ring reflecting too little damage
Known Issues
-
The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.
- You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling
-
As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns
-
Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted
-
Not all abilities have audio effects
Changed files in this update