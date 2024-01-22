 Skip to content

Starveil Playtest update for 22 January 2024

Patch 0.10.4.1 Alpha

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New week, new patch. This one includes some minor fixes and improvements.

0.10.4.1 Patch Notes

  • Fixed and improved the Character window

    • Changed the look of the item tooltips
    • Items are now listed alphabetically
    • Added some separators between attributes
    • Fixed the tooltip of the worn items not appearing when hovering over other items in the equip menu
    • Made the character preview bigger
    • Due to some changes in the code, Corrosive is now renamed to Acid

  • Fixed the effect on the Thorn Ring reflecting too little damage

Known Issues

  • The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.

    • You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling

  • As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns

  • Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted

  • Not all abilities have audio effects

