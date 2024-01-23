New content
- You can have 7 classes at the same time.
- All classes are available, with 18 new ones to choose from and an addition of just over 100 new skills. The number of Ortharion fragments required has been reduced.
- Added 13 new skills, including 10 divine ones.
- Addition of 4 powers for equipment, these new powers allow you to learn new skills not linked to class, namely: pillar of frost (belt), improve speed (weapon), volcanic eruption (shoulders), clay armor (torso).
- Runic words are now visible in the interface and around 25 have been added to the already existing ones that were hidden, for a total of 30 visible.
- Added gems and socket to equipment that does not have runic power.
- Strange black lights are visible in the sky, the story of the game has only just begun!
- There is a new NPC in the guild that can identify items in exchange for gold.
- The ranking system is now functional, there will only be 1 overall ranking system which includes: success point, damage on the mannequin, total equipment and equipment power on your character. The game's final bosses are worth a huge amount of points, so if you simply beat the game, you'll be at the top of the leaderboard. High-level content will earn extra points next.
- There is no longer a maximum level.
Random event on maps
- Wave of monsters.
- Destruction of several pylons scattered in several places.
- A single large pylon to destroy, depending on the time, the player receives more or less reward.
- Course with multiple objectives to collect within a defined period of time.
- Course with only 1 objective to collect at a time, the objective moves from one point to another.
- Defense of multiple objectives.
- Kill a boss.
- Lights to start in the correct order.
Improvement
- Improved several English translations.
- On the dialogues, an “Important message” text has been added, to remind you in certain passages that your decision will have an important impact on your faction choices subsequently.
- The statistics visible from the character sheet have been revised, absolutely all statistics are now visible and calculated dynamically, sometimes grouped by block, for example if you put your mouse on “Critical hit chance” you will see the chance statistics of criticism for the 6 types of element (fire, cold, lightning etc), in addition to the real calculation which is behind, therefore with the taking into account if your character has stats such as “If your character has less than 40 % life, you gain 5% critical chance”.
- Adjusted the position of teleporters on the local swamp map.
- The player, when he dies on the upper part of the guild, is resurrected on the northern exit door of the guild instead of the southern zone, all zones have the same system, which should save you a little time exploration, but sometimes making you teleport to areas you hadn't yet discovered.
- Enemies return to their position when you die.
- Crafting items can now be used from the chest in the guild.
- Rank upgrades from the scroll table in the guild can now use components in the guild chest.
- Currently craftable crafting items will be displayed with a small checkmark to say they can be crafted so you don't have to look at each slot.
- Runic power is more easily visible on objects and allows you to vaguely know if the runic power on an object (which is random depending on the rank), allows you to make a good runic word or not. Runic power is no longer visible if a runic word is already on the item.
- The scroll sellers you meet during your adventure will no longer sell you the same scrolls twice.
- Teleporters on the world map now have identification numbers to help you find your way around more easily.
- The enemies predict where you will be the next second and will shoot and orient yourself better, thus increasing the difficulty of the game, it will be much more complicated to go in circles around the enemies like currently.
- Reduced calculations to manage shadows on indoor and outdoor crypt grounds.
- Mouse clicks are no longer recognized on certain interfaces such as success announcements so as not to interfere if other interfaces are open at the same time.
- The scroll vendor in the guild sells all types of blank scroll.
- If you do not have an item equipped in an equipment slot, you see other items in your inventory of the same type with an upgrade arrow.
- It is possible to remove stat points (such as strength/dexterity/vitality) by spending gold.
- Of the 91 (87 + 4 new) equipment powers that currently exist in the game, 20 will be for specific classes, thus avoiding recovering powers that you will not need, unless you have the class specific.
- The longer you move a ball for puzzles, the more its speed will increase, allowing you to maintain control if necessary while increasing the speed of completing the puzzle.
- Visually improved the ending explosion of self-destructing demons.
- An option has been added in the skill book to prevent skills from being activated by others. (named “Do not use”).
Balancing
- The quest to kill the witch in the swamps rewards items, gold and experience has been increased.
- The player's walking speed increases by 10%.
- The player's running speed increases by 10%.
- When you die at level 5 or before, you no longer receive a penalty on your next gold gains.
- Achievements that give power have been changed to instead give bonuses to damage, which allows you to upgrade builds that use the power of your weapons, improve your damage in the long term and slightly reduce the power of your new ones. characters (especially the mages who were 100% based on magical power).
Allied NPCs
- Reduced allies' aggro range to 24 meters instead of 29 (-18%), enemies are still 22 meters away.
- Reduced movement speed over distance when returning to the player.
- There is now a combat formation with melee in front of the player, ranged summons behind.
Enemies
- Normal bosses go from 2 items with 50% rarity buff chance to 3 items with 80% rarity buff chance.
- Magic bosses have been reduced from 3 items with a 75% rarity buff chance to 4 items with a 110% rarity buff chance.
- Rare bosses have been reduced from 4 items with a 100% rarity buff chance to 5 items with a 140% rarity buff chance.
- Epic bosses go from 5 items with 150% rarity buff chance to 6 items with 200% rarity buff chance.
- Legendary bosses have been reduced from 6 items with a 300% rarity buff chance to 7 items with a 380% rarity buff chance.
- Cumulative Freeze enemy debuff reduced from 15% to 12% slow movement speed.
- Powerful soldiers of the academy faction can now teleport.
- Monsters that explode in the swamp do 66% more damage and 25% faster.
Items
- The price of random items is reduced from rare rarity during sale.
- The price of random objects and their power index (and therefore the equipment power of your character), takes into account whether the object has a socket, a power, belongs to a set, or has runic power.
- Decrease in runic power on objects and it is no longer necessary to have a certain number of rune slots, from the moment the object has runic power, the object will necessarily have 5 slots available.
- Power on belt: when you receive a hit, you gain "absorption shield" on you (recharge time 6 seconds instead of 20).
Skill
- The following legendary skills are slightly easier to learn:
- Divine Aura (Sorcerer), Mana-Infused Familiar (Arcanist), Power Javelin (Gladiator), "Destructive Strike" (Assassin) have -1 stat required, "Summon Bear" (tamer): -3 stats required.
- Black Hole now deals damage (mage).
- Increased damage over time for several skills that remain on site: volcanic eruption +100% (pyromancer), poisonous cloud +100% (assassin), ice storm +50% (elementalist), Earthquake damage +20% (fighter) , shuriken (thief), lightning storm +30% (sorcerer).
- The mana cost of several activatable damage over time skills increases: Fire Aura (Elementalist) +40%.
- Damage increased for channeling skills: Flame Storm (Cleric) +100%, Morbid Dance (Masochist) +50%, Energy Beam (Paladin) +50%, Mana Siphon (Arcanist) +25%, Cone of fire (elementalist) +20%.
- Slight reduction in mana on equipment. (-14% at level 100)
- Slight increase in lives on equipment (+9% at level 100)
- Big increase in energy shield on equipment (+100% at level 100)
- The infantryman summon skill (of the soldier) becomes a paladin skill.
- The Sentry Summon skill (of the Paladin) becomes a Soldier skill.
- The summon wolves (prowler) skill becomes a prowler skill.
- You will now lose your buff, debuff and dot stack, 1 at a time, instead of all at once, the maximum duration is reduced.
- Change to the absorption shield: Cooldown time goes from 10 seconds to 0.5, amount absorbed -50%, mana consumed -50%, maximum duration -50%, it can be accumulated up to 25 times.
- Explosive ball (pyromancer skill): Increased from 0 seconds of CD to 10 seconds and from 0.6 of casting to 1 second. Damage +30%, rarity changed from magical to rare.
- “Favorite weapon” skills are learnable for all classes.
- The following skills have had an increase at level 1 and the skill upgrades by leveling up have been reduced to become equal to what was already in place at level 25 with a rank 5: Clay Armor (Sorcerer), Regenerative Wait (gladiator), Damage Mitigation (Soldier), Aura of Elemental Resistance (Bard), Divine Aura (Sorcerer), Sure Block (all), Indomitable Block (Soldier), Lightfoot (all), Might, Superhuman Reflex (all) , pet support (elementalist), infantryman support (soldier).
- Skills that have damage absorption and life regeneration now gain 10% each level, instead of 4%, which was already the case for the absorption shield, so the skills concerned are as follows: Elemental shield (battle mage), cold armor (shaman), shield of the weak (archer), life familiar (druid), bag of life (brawler).
- The Blood Toll (Masochist): Loses 5% of life per second instead of 8%, damage bonus increases to 30% instead of 20%.
- Guaranteed burn (Pyromancer): Increased chance of burn from 5% to 10%.
- The Last Parry (Priest): Reduced parry chance from 10% to 5%.
Talent
- Talent physical power and magical power: there is no longer any difference between the first classes and the following ones, all gain 2 points, instead of 1 for warrior, mage, ranger and 3 then for the others.
- Talent 2924 (fire aura for the elementalist) goes from 1 point which gives 100% range gain to 4 points of 25% range gain for the fire aura.
- Talent 2626 (fireball mage): Explosive ball also benefits from the damage gain.
- Talent 2646 (explosive fireball mage): Increases energy cost by 20%.
- The damage increase talents for your wolves as well as the wolf increase have been removed from the ranger talent tree to move to the hunter tree, the points have been refunded automatically.
New talent (for existing talent trees):
- Pyromancer: added a talent to increase the damage of the fire aura (10 point column).
- Pyromancer: Added 2 talents to increase the chance of inflicting "burn" with "explosive ball" and increased casting times to increase damage.
- Marksman: Increased magic projectile damage.
bug fix
- Bonus weapon damage is correctly calculated if you are equipped with 2 weapons of different types: for example +5% damage with maces and +5% damage with swords, so if you have a mace in your right hand and a sword in the left hand you correctly recover +5% +5% (so 10.25%).
- Damage is correctly calculated for multiple categories, for example for the meteor skill which has the following categories: +12% fire, +8% area damage, +30% incantation +10% power. Before only +12% on fire was taken into account. Now it's +73% damage (each stat is multiplicative with the others).
- Multiple area damage effects feature correct sound adjustment when you lower or raise the game sound.
- The guild is properly loaded if you have unlocked one of the doors in the area.
- The officer guard in the swamp no longer repeats the witch's quest multiple times.
- Footstep sounds take into account in-game volume effects.
- Several upgrade skills were not properly upgraded when leveling up.
- The text of the description of the “arcade” game mode is correctly visible on the character creation sheet.
- Eirik Modd's dialogues have been added correctly.
- Changing certain data elements no longer creates bugs when loading games (such as adding rank to already existing achievements).
- The quests, when they are returnable, are visible on the local map and no longer just the mini map.
- Protective skeletons (powerful melee) use their skills correctly.
- Special melee bandits use their special skill correctly.
- Some bosses correctly have their life and damage increase depending on their rarity, this was the case for 5 bosses in total who had normal boss statistics instead of rare.
- Dying in Hardcore mode correctly causes your character to be deleted.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a zone change when resurrecting the character.
- In "arcade" game mode, the object augmentation check is performed correctly.
- Infinity Blades no longer have an additional boost after each zone load.
- It is no longer possible to manually stack items to exceed the maximum stacking value.
- You will die when you enter the lava area of the witch's cave instead of falling into the void.
- Several boss death sounds have been revised.
Changed files in this update