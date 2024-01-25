Application Data Update and Server Maintenance Notice

Hello, Pilots!

Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.



◇Date & Time

[PST] 01/24/2024 21:00 – 01/25/2024 00:00 [Scheduled]

[CET] 01/25/2024 06:00 – 01/25/2024 09:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

・【Update file ver.0174】

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.

※Entering the maintenance during matching may cause unexpected errors.

Please log out of the game before maintenance.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".







[PST] 01/24/2024 / [CET] 01/25/2024 Updated content is listed below.





■【Update file ver.0174】





■Notice of "Freedom Gundam implementing celebration"

Starting from [PST] 01/25/2024 / [CET] 01/25/2024, "Freedom Gundam implementing celebration" will begin.

For more details of the events, please have a check to the URL below.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3967175440824280230



■Guaranteed Rozen Zulu Boosted Supply Drop Notice



Starting from [PST]01/25/2024 / [CET]01/25/2024, Guaranteed obtainable Rozen Zulu LV1 STEP UP Supply Drop will begin.

■Period

[PST] 01/25/2024 00:00 – 01/31/2024 20:30 [Scheduled]

[CET] 01/25/2024 09:00 – 02/01/2024 05:30 [Scheduled]

■Contents

A Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP7.

The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request,

as STEP1 → STEP2 → STEP3 → STEP4 → STEP5 → STEP6 → STEP7.

After STEP4 is requested, Boosted Supply Drop will be over.

・STEP1 (15 Tokens): Token 50% OFF!

・STEP2 (30 Tokens): As a bonus 50 Mechanic Tickets [★★★★] are obtainable!

・STEP3 (30 Tokens): As a bonus 50 Modification Kit [★★★★] are obtainable!

・STEP4 (30 Tokens): 2x Chance of obtaining "★★★★" materials!

・STEP5 (30 Tokens): 3x Chance of obtaining "★★★★" materials!

+ As a bonus 100 Mechanic Tickets [★★★★] are obtainable!

・STEP6 (30 Tokens): 3x Chance of obtaining "★★★★" materials!

+ As a bonus 100 Modification Kit [★★★★] are obtaianble!

・STEP7 (30 Tokens): 1 Guaranteed Obtainable "Rozen Zulu LV1" !!

+ As a bonus Custom Part "Composite Armor[Type-C] LV1" is obtainable!

■Custom parts

◎Composite Armor[Type-C] LV1

・Repair tool's HP recovery rate increases 10%.

・Ballistic/Melee Resistance goes up 4.

⇒ If Enhancement List level reaches 3, Ballistic/Melee Resistance increases 3 more.

After reaching level 6, Ballistic/Melee Resistance increases 3 more.



※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops. For Details, please check [Item List].





■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup “Rozen Zulu”

Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.



■Period

[PST] 01/25/2024 00:00 – 01/31/2024 20:30 [Scheduled]

[CET] 01/25/2024 09:00 – 02/01/2024 05:30 [Scheduled]

■Content

■Unit

・★★★★ Rozen Zulu LV1 (Support Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)

※The above MS is eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.



■Mobile Suit Features

・Support Unit with cost of 700.

・A special unit made for Angelo Sauper,

overhauling the Geara Zulu to improve upon the concept of the Hamma-Hamma.

・The base was a Geara Zulu equipped with a Psycho-frame using repurposed spare parts of the Sinanju.

The arm parts in particular followed the Hamma-Hamma’s design,

and demonstrated unexpected maneuverability thanks to the multiple thrusters in its peculiar shoulder parts.

・The Rozen Zulu's wired beam cannon allowed for all-range combat,

and was equipped with special Psycho-jammers on its back as the joker against the Unicorn Gundam.

・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/11/231123_Roze0vbms88823TAEi94ncYYcw.mp4

※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Keep that in mind that the release time of the unit is scheduled.

Skill "Psycho-Jammer Control System"

・These effect will be caused to the units when hit by Sub-weapon "Psycho-Jammer":

・reduces mobility.

・unable to use psycommu-armaments.

・unable to use NT-D Ability Boost skill.

⇒ If opponent is already in NT-D mode, deals DoT damage briefly to targets when time goes by.

・Damage dealt to favorable type is reduced,

while damage taken by unfavorable type is increased for enemies caught in the field.

⇒ e.g) Such as, general type will deal less damage to raid MS but take more damage from support MS.



※A field is deployed on the MS hit by the "Psycho-Jammer", and the effect continues to occur until the field closes.

Only the MS hit by the "Psycho-Jammer" will be targeted, and the effect will not occur even if other MS touch the field.

※If the MS using the "Psycho-Jammer" is destroyed, the effect will also be cancelled.

※The disable psycommu armament effect has no effect on large MS and MA that appear in BOSS missions

in the Battle Simulator.



■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PST] 01/25/2024 00:00 / [CET] 01/25/2024 09:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.



■Period

[PST] 01/25/2024 00:00 – 01/31/2024 20:30 [Scheduled]

[CET] 01/25/2024 09:00 – 02/01/2024 05:30 [Scheduled]

■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops

■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal suit: Neo Zeon 16

■Accessory

Helmet: Neo Zeon 16

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.

※Does NOT apply to the 1-Attempt Supply Drop.

The bonus item will not be awarded even if you request the 1-Attempt Supply Drop ten times in a row.

■Other material

■Units

・★★★★ Freedom Gundam LV1 (General unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)

※The above MS is eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.

・★★ Striker Custom LV4 (Raid unit, ground/space use, cost: 600)

・★★ Full Armor Gundam [Type B] LV4 (Support unit, ground/space use, cost: 650)

・★★ Zero-Shiki LV4 (General unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)





■Removed Materials from the Supply Drop

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].



■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PST] 01/25/2024 00:00 – 01/31/2024 20:30 [Scheduled]

[CET] 01/25/2024 09:00 – 02/01/2024 05:30 [Scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★★★ Rozen Zulu LV1 (Support Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.





■New game mode

◎New game mode "Situation battle" is now open to pilots!

⇒ Situation Battles can be played on Weekend Battle.





◎In this mode, you will play in a scene actually from the Gundam stories which has also the same situation.

⇒ Game style and battle rewards will be the same as in Basic.

1. Random MS for every game you play!

・ALL pilots will play with a random MS in this mode.

⇒ All MSs are already prepared beforehand and pilot can still play this mode even don't have those MSs.



2. Not need to prepare, just come and play!

・All MSs' spec are adjusted to only for this mode,

also main weapons and custom parts are already prepared for you as well.

Pilots just need to have a match and enjoy the game.



※Situation Battles cannot use "H.A.R.O." in the preparation room

because a specialized MSs have been prepared in advance.

※If you own the MS, only the shortcut settings for weapons will be applied.

Please note that only the lowest LV will be selected even you have that MS with higher LV.

3. Situations are updated every two weeks! Weekly directives will also be released!

・Situation Battles will run for two weeks with the same situation in Weekly Weekend Battle.

Each week will also issue a new set of exclusive directives, so don't miss out on this opportunity to participate!

◆Notice of Special Situation Battle

To allow you to play Situation Battle ASAP, the first "Fight in Jaburo!" will be held on a special schedule.

※For details about the schedule and MS, please click here.

※Since it is on a special schedule,

please note that this game mode will be marked as Weekend Battle regardless of the day of the week.



■Unit adjustment

◎New weapon is now applied to the following MS.

■"Geymalk"

・New sub-weapon "Child Funnels x6 [Stationary]”

"Child Funnels" will automatically attack enemy units within the search range of the "Mother Funnel"

after it is placed in the direction of the reticle.

※"Mother Funnels x2 [Pursue]" and "Child Funnels x6 [Pincer]" will not be available while this weapon is in use.

This weapon can be released by reloading while in use.





■Battle related

◎In the "Aux. Power" skill, it was difficult to indicate

whether the "Reduce damage from enemy unit for a certain period of time" effect was active or not,

now the unit with activated skill will show "PROTECT" if taking hit from enemy.







■Others

◎You can now check the directives in the preparation room.

⇒ You can press [tab] to confirm it.





■List of Premium Login Bonuses for February 2024



■Details

◎[PST] 01/31/2024 12:00 – 02/10/2024 11:59

[CET] 01/31/2024 21:00 – 01/10/2024 20:59



・List of items you can get

MS: ★★★ Full Armor Striker Custom LV1

Other: Modification kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜At the beginning of the month＞, Token

◎[PST] 02/10/2024 12:00 – 02/20/2024 11:59

[CET] 02/10/2024 21:00 – 02/20/2024 20:59



・List of items you can get

MS: ★★ Geara Zulu (EH) LV1

Other: Modification Kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜The middle of the month＞, Token

◎[PST] 02/20/2024 12:00 – 02/29/2024 11:59

[CET] 02/20/2024 21:00 – 02/29/2024 20:59



・List of items you can get

MS: ★★ Jesta [Shezarr Type Team B] LV1

Other: Modification Kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜At the end of the month＞, Token

※When you acquire the Hangar usage right, the dedicated hangar of the reinforcement facility will be opened.

※The hangar has early, mid, and late slots, and the seasonal slots you gain access to will be opened.

※All hangars opened by the usage right will become unavailable at the end of the month

in which the usage rights are acquired ([PDT] 12:59 / [CET] 20:59 on the day).

(If the end of the month arrives in the middle of storing the MS,

it will be unavailable after the MS enhancement is completed.)





■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Units

★★ Jesta LV2 added

★★ Schuzrum Galluss LV1–2 added



※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days from [JST] 01/25/2024 – 01/26/2024.





■New Materials for exchange are added to DP exchange Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

★★ Rick Dom (Stutzer) LV1 added







■We have updated the game modes that allow you to sortie in Rating Match/Quick Match.

※According to the update above, the actual game modes may differ from

the "game modes available at the next update" that was displayed before the update.





■This week's weekend-only game schedule

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PST]

01/25/2024 11:00 – 01/26/2024 10:59

01/26/2024 11:00 – 01/27/2024 10:59

01/27/2024 11:00 – 01/28/2024 10:59

[CET]

01/25/2024 20:00 – 01/26/2024 19:59

01/26/2024 20:00 – 01/27/2024 19:59

01/27/2024 20:00 – 01/28/2024 19:59



◎Special Rules

"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours.

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PST]

01/25/2024 00:00 – 01/28/2024 10:59

[CET]

01/25/2024 09:00 – 01/28/2024 19:59

※This is a special schedule for new launches.

◎Special Rules

Situation Battle “Fight in Jaburo!” will be held.



■Fixes

◎Skill

・In the skill "Awaken Phoenix Ability Boost",

although this skill has the effect of recovering from unfavorable status caused by enemies when activated,

there was no mention of this effect in the skill description, so the description has been added now.



◎Battle

・A bug has been fixed,

for the weapons that should be disabled in the prone state but could be used by following a particular move.



◎MAP

・In the "Mass Driver Facility",

MSs were sometimes stuck in some map objects in the area and those objects is now removed.



◎Store

・When purchasing tokens at the store, if communication was interrupted at a certain timing,

the number of monthly missions "Obtain a total of ~~ tokens" would not be added





■Next Clan Match Schedule

Please refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.

For an overview of the Clan Match, please refer here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3696937262747690435





