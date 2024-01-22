Silhouette (Beta)

Heyho, friendly People! 👋

This sunday, the clock strikes Silhouette. It's our last dance in the 0.1 era – and I'd love to make it a special one! To ensure we're all good to on our date, I'm once again in need of your gracious help to tuck this one in nice and tight!

In other words: The build is now up on the public beta branch. Most of the changes were covered in the preview – though you can also find a more comprehensive list in the changelog below. If you run into any issues, feel free to leave a message in this thread.

ANARCHY 0.1.5

Major

AI Behaviour

ADDED Move AI picking patrol points and detecting enemy players.

picking patrol points and detecting enemy players. ADDED Pathfinding to enemies so they can roam and chase.

to enemies so they can roam and chase. REWORKED Auto Join to include social aggro (combatants now bring their friends).

to include social aggro (combatants now bring their friends). EXTENDED Auto Join allowing combatants to hot-join a running fight (checking line of sight).

ImmigrAtion

ADDED Hallway & Bedrooms to the Farago flat.

to the Farago flat. ADDED EmigrAtion so things can be said. 🥺

so things can be said. 🥺 ADDED a Notice Board that starts a new quest.

Minor

General

ADDED Lore Quests to keep track of ingame-truths.

to keep track of ingame-truths. ADDED Icons to Overview, Combat, Info & System Menus.

to Overview, Combat, Info & System Menus. REWORKED Profile Selection into a single screen.

into a single screen. REWORKED Combatant Structure to improve rotation flow.

to improve rotation flow. FIXED Overview Menu Hotkey & Button not working half the time.

ParAdise

ADDED Battle Action "Retreat" to end the battle and return to the last Monolith.

to end the battle and return to the last Monolith. ADDED Quest "Victory" , aka Daph's companion quest.

, aka Daph's companion quest. ADJUSTED Ogre & Slime Sprite so they're up there with the rest.

so they're up there with the rest. Fixed Water Animation in running builds.

Variations

ADDED Achievement "Victory" , awarded for saving a friend.

, awarded for saving a friend. ADDED Variation "Dorothy" as a bonus until February 28th.

as a bonus until February 28th. ADJUSTED Variations "#801e1e" & "Princess" to no longer drop.

to no longer drop. REMOVED Achievement "Vanguard" so everybody can 100% the game.

🎁 Bonus

ADJUSTED Loading Screens – including a little surprise. 👀



Huge shoutout to zuddi for this incredible piece of art! 💖 Massive thanks as well to everybody playing this game – and a big hug to all of you lovely people sticking around! 🤗

much love

nory