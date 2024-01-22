Update V1.26: Improvements, Tons of Bug Fixes and Regional Pricing

Hello Everyone!
We hope you all had a good holiday season.
Today we’ve got a new update for you, featuring a host of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for the game, including a huge decrease in simulation start times for surface blocks!
A full list can be found in the changelog below.
Thank you to everyone from the Discord community who’s pitched in and playtested this update over the holiday period! Your help has enabled us to cram in more bug fixes and get the update released quicker than expected.
We’d also like to thank everyone who’s contributed to the new suggestions section on Discord. There’ve been some great discussions surrounding people’s ideas and it’s given us lots of inspiration for the future. Click below to join the Discord and add your suggestions too!
Regional Pricing:
Valve recommends that developers update their regional prices regularly, which we have not done since the 1.0 release. We wanted to give some advanced warning before we do, as pricing in most regions (Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico & South America) is likely to increase.
To give everyone a chance to get the game at a discounted price before this happens, Besiege will be going on sale from the 29th of January to the 5th of February, after which the pricing update will take place.
That’s all for now and we hope you enjoy this latest installment of Besiege!
Cheers everyone,
Von
Changelog V1.26 - 20554
Changes:
- Edge detector logic gate
- Automation blocks now don't have a broken framerate bound escape that would make automation respond differently depending on framerate.
- Wheels now use a single slightly more round collider, resulting in better performance and roll
- old saves will use the original configuration of wheels
- Wheels now have a new implementation of acceleration that also affects deacceleration and doesn't jump suddenly to infinite power
- Grabber now has a button for attach and detach when not auto grabbing, if the button is the same on both it works like before
- Grabber now uses a more reliable grab phase
- Steering hinges and steering blocks now have a tension slider making it possible for them to be more or less wobbly than default
- Surface block texture tiling by world size
- Surface block flip texture on F
- Surface block rotate texture on R (with no ghost visible)
- Vacuum block now using a much more reliable and performant cone of effect
- Vacuum radius now increases with distance, and reference cone point offsetting slightly
- updated camera targeting (lerp update)
- Save menu now returns back to the last folder you accessed a file in
- Added xml options to skin packs (only 1 implemented atm)
- Minor cleanup of brace code
- Added Spinning block free spin toggle
- Added ability for certain blockmapper values to be copy pasted to and from Windows clipboard
- Added preview models to dragged blocks in skin template
- Tweaked sim camera lerping
- Added new secondary joint connection window extension
- Made Jaw selection easier
- Cannon and crossbow projectile now sync velocity before applying the shot force
- Enabled the scroll dependent WASD move to work not just when shift was held
- Optimized flat surfaces collider further
- Added version number to surfaces controlling the use of new flat collider
- Added rudimentary pan by zoom for camera
- Added zoom dependent WASD move for camera
- Added soft reset camera to grab reference position in certain cases
- Client inputs are now trimmed and fragmented if they exceed packet size
- One-sized cluster surfaces now included in center calculation
- Stopped trying to emulate inputs on clients
- New experimental simulation start improvements for surface block joining
- Made surfaces connect based on latest target in hierarchy consistently
Fixes:
- Fixed Decoupler not working with automation
- Fixed Ropes chopping trigger lagging behind actual ropes
- Fixed backward compatibility for springs scaled to 0 in 1 axis providing stabilisation restored
- Drills now don't create sparks if they are spinning a block but themselves are not spinning
- Surface edges and nodes stay active for client making them render in front of 3d hud
- Fixed logs being inconsistent in terms of collision with what they attach to
- Fixed Steam cannons
- Fixed vacuums affecting blocks in reverse
- Fixing new wheels not grounding properly
- Fixed a bug with bombs in mv
- Fixed errors from opening mv because of new camera stuff
- Fixed trying to delete a brace while placing it
- Fixed secondary joint preprocessing
- Fixed an issue with certain level editor events where a child body to the target was null
- Fixed some range stuff for vacuum
- Fixed selecting icon id for skins above double wooden block, returning wooden block if it was present
- Fixed some miscalculations in the cone angle on the vacuum
- Fixed water hitting valve in tolbrynd
- Fixed issue where some cogs had weird settings some being less likely to rotate, made them more consistent (though one has a bugged setting to 1000 radians per second, but don't wanna revert it to be slower just yet)
- Fixed jaw center of mass alignmentMade
- Fixed desync between projectiles and their source
- Fixed continuous collision on crossbow bolts
- Fixed some targeting issues on level objects with new camera changes
- Fixed some breaking level objects missing body references
- Fixed f4 hotkey issues with MV chat, rebound default to enter
- Fixed an issue when focusing on a new object with the camera while the old one was destroyed
- Fixed issue with pre-extended sliders not blocking secondary joints
- Fixed a duplication issue where a networking merge would cross reference the wrong blocks and cause a significant error
- Fixed an issue when focusing on a new object with the camera while the old one was destroyed
- Fixed tiling for surfaces entering sim
- Fixed water cannon emulation issue
- Fixed water cannon client issue
- Fixed outline not working immediately on level objects
- Fixed some breaking level objects missing body references
- Fixed f4 hotkey issues with MV chat, rebound default to enter
- Bombs exploded on server should no longer cause errors for joining clients
- Fixed new wheel implementation breaking in multiplayer at times
- Fixed Playfab connections after playfab broke their own network requests
- Fixed a missing port of fov consistency for 3d hud cam and main cam
- Fixed an error in virtual folder
- Fixed an error on axle on client
- Fixed being able to use both shifts in value fields
- Fixed an issue with MachineMiddle in simulation that caused rockets being launched to result in wrong machine center and camera following, as well as the rocket not being properly marked destroyed
- Fixed scaled braces cylinder
- Fixed rocket values at 0 resulting in game break
- Dragged block ghosts now properly transparent
- Fixed an issue with multiplayer client inputs over steam connection
- Fixed an issue where ropes snapped on client
Modding:
- When loading meshes for mods they are set readable per default
- Generate colliders on surface block now has a callback
Changed files in this update