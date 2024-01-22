Update V1.26: Improvements, Tons of Bug Fixes and Regional Pricing

Hello Everyone!

We hope you all had a good holiday season.

Today we’ve got a new update for you, featuring a host of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for the game, including a huge decrease in simulation start times for surface blocks!

A full list can be found in the changelog below.

Thank you to everyone from the Discord community who’s pitched in and playtested this update over the holiday period! Your help has enabled us to cram in more bug fixes and get the update released quicker than expected.

We’d also like to thank everyone who’s contributed to the new suggestions section on Discord. There’ve been some great discussions surrounding people’s ideas and it’s given us lots of inspiration for the future. Click below to join the Discord and add your suggestions too!

Regional Pricing:

Valve recommends that developers update their regional prices regularly, which we have not done since the 1.0 release. We wanted to give some advanced warning before we do, as pricing in most regions (Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico & South America) is likely to increase.

To give everyone a chance to get the game at a discounted price before this happens, Besiege will be going on sale from the 29th of January to the 5th of February, after which the pricing update will take place.

That’s all for now and we hope you enjoy this latest installment of Besiege!

Cheers everyone,

Von

Changelog V1.26 - 20554

Changes:

Edge detector logic gate

Automation blocks now don't have a broken framerate bound escape that would make automation respond differently depending on framerate.

Wheels now use a single slightly more round collider, resulting in better performance and roll

old saves will use the original configuration of wheels

Wheels now have a new implementation of acceleration that also affects deacceleration and doesn't jump suddenly to infinite power

Grabber now has a button for attach and detach when not auto grabbing, if the button is the same on both it works like before

Grabber now uses a more reliable grab phase

Steering hinges and steering blocks now have a tension slider making it possible for them to be more or less wobbly than default

Surface block texture tiling by world size

Surface block flip texture on F

Surface block rotate texture on R (with no ghost visible)

Vacuum block now using a much more reliable and performant cone of effect

Vacuum radius now increases with distance, and reference cone point offsetting slightly

updated camera targeting (lerp update)

Save menu now returns back to the last folder you accessed a file in

Added xml options to skin packs (only 1 implemented atm)

Minor cleanup of brace code

Added Spinning block free spin toggle

Added ability for certain blockmapper values to be copy pasted to and from Windows clipboard

Added preview models to dragged blocks in skin template

Tweaked sim camera lerping

Added new secondary joint connection window extension

Made Jaw selection easier

Cannon and crossbow projectile now sync velocity before applying the shot force

Enabled the scroll dependent WASD move to work not just when shift was held

Optimized flat surfaces collider further

Added version number to surfaces controlling the use of new flat collider

Added rudimentary pan by zoom for camera

Added zoom dependent WASD move for camera

Added soft reset camera to grab reference position in certain cases

Client inputs are now trimmed and fragmented if they exceed packet size

One-sized cluster surfaces now included in center calculation

Stopped trying to emulate inputs on clients

New experimental simulation start improvements for surface block joining

Made surfaces connect based on latest target in hierarchy consistently

Fixes:

Fixed Decoupler not working with automation

Fixed Ropes chopping trigger lagging behind actual ropes

Fixed backward compatibility for springs scaled to 0 in 1 axis providing stabilisation restored

Drills now don't create sparks if they are spinning a block but themselves are not spinning

Surface edges and nodes stay active for client making them render in front of 3d hud

Fixed logs being inconsistent in terms of collision with what they attach to

Fixed Steam cannons

Fixed vacuums affecting blocks in reverse

Fixing new wheels not grounding properly

Fixed a bug with bombs in mv

Fixed errors from opening mv because of new camera stuff

Fixed trying to delete a brace while placing it

Fixed secondary joint preprocessing

Fixed an issue with certain level editor events where a child body to the target was null

Fixed some range stuff for vacuum

Fixed selecting icon id for skins above double wooden block, returning wooden block if it was present

Fixed some miscalculations in the cone angle on the vacuum

Fixed water hitting valve in tolbrynd

Fixed issue where some cogs had weird settings some being less likely to rotate, made them more consistent (though one has a bugged setting to 1000 radians per second, but don't wanna revert it to be slower just yet)

Fixed jaw center of mass alignmentMade

Fixed desync between projectiles and their source

Fixed continuous collision on crossbow bolts

Fixed some targeting issues on level objects with new camera changes

Fixed some breaking level objects missing body references

Fixed f4 hotkey issues with MV chat, rebound default to enter

Fixed an issue when focusing on a new object with the camera while the old one was destroyed

Fixed issue with pre-extended sliders not blocking secondary joints

Fixed a duplication issue where a networking merge would cross reference the wrong blocks and cause a significant error

Fixed an issue when focusing on a new object with the camera while the old one was destroyed

Fixed tiling for surfaces entering sim

Fixed water cannon emulation issue

Fixed water cannon client issue

Fixed outline not working immediately on level objects

Fixed some breaking level objects missing body references

Fixed f4 hotkey issues with MV chat, rebound default to enter

Bombs exploded on server should no longer cause errors for joining clients

Fixed new wheel implementation breaking in multiplayer at times

Fixed Playfab connections after playfab broke their own network requests

Fixed a missing port of fov consistency for 3d hud cam and main cam

Fixed an error in virtual folder

Fixed an error on axle on client

Fixed being able to use both shifts in value fields

Fixed an issue with MachineMiddle in simulation that caused rockets being launched to result in wrong machine center and camera following, as well as the rocket not being properly marked destroyed

Fixed scaled braces cylinder

Fixed rocket values at 0 resulting in game break

Dragged block ghosts now properly transparent

Fixed an issue with multiplayer client inputs over steam connection

Fixed an issue where ropes snapped on client

Modding: