New update + price increase!

Hello everyone,

As part of the Pirates vs Ninjas Fest, we have a new update available for you now, which we are detailing just below.

The reason we are doing this is that we believe the game's current content and replayability justify such a price. Considering we will also add more content for the 1.0 launch and continue supporting the game afterward to make it the most complete game possible.

That's why we have applied a 30% discount to the game, so this is your last chance to grab it at this price for a while.

We hope you will understand our decision, which we truly believe is fair.

New Content

Corrupted Bosses may appear from Day 4 (new ascension level)

New Locations: Forsaken Grounds and Theatre of Illusions

New Enemies: Warden, Blight Charger, Strider, Kabukai

New Bosses: Fumiko the Fallen and Sato the Stagemaster

New Consumables: Rain of Mirrors and Lucky Die

New Skills: Close Combat, Central Dominion, Kobushi Combo, Combo Boon, Chilling Blood, Iron Skin, Mamushi Move, Chikara Crush

New Tiles: Back Shadow Dash, Mon, Twin Tessen, Sai, Blazing Suisei

New Lore: boss barks.

Tweaks and balance

Rearranged Day Buffs (ascension). Day 2: elite enemies, Day 3: lower consumable drops.

Cooldown upgrade in shop: from -1CD 15$ to -2CD 20$

Tiles are now grouped into "common" and "uncommon". Uncommon tiles have lower probability of being rewarded.

Monomancer: reduced max skill level to 1.

Buffed Knockback Punch: from 5CD to 4CD

Buffed Cursing Move skill: no longer increases special move CD by 1.

Iwao is now freezable. Nobunaga is now unfreezable.

Added visual effect when a skill is triggered.

Reworked stamps display, added "days completion marks".

