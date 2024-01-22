 Skip to content

Shogun Showdown update for 22 January 2024

New update + price increase!

Last edited 22 January 2024 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

As part of the Pirates vs Ninjas Fest, we have a new update available for you now, which we are detailing just below.

We would also like to let you know that we will update Shogun Showdown's pricing in a week, moving from $9.99 / €9.99 to $14.99 / €14.99.

The reason we are doing this is that we believe the game's current content and replayability justify such a price. Considering we will also add more content for the 1.0 launch and continue supporting the game afterward to make it the most complete game possible.

That's why we have applied a 30% discount to the game, so this is your last chance to grab it at this price for a while.
We hope you will understand our decision, which we truly believe is fair.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2084000/Shogun_Showdown/

The Corruption Update - Full Patch Notes

New Content
  • Corrupted Bosses may appear from Day 4 (new ascension level)
  • New Locations: Forsaken Grounds and Theatre of Illusions
  • New Enemies: Warden, Blight Charger, Strider, Kabukai
  • New Bosses: Fumiko the Fallen and Sato the Stagemaster
  • New Consumables: Rain of Mirrors and Lucky Die
  • New Skills: Close Combat, Central Dominion, Kobushi Combo, Combo Boon, Chilling Blood, Iron Skin, Mamushi Move, Chikara Crush
  • New Tiles: Back Shadow Dash, Mon, Twin Tessen, Sai, Blazing Suisei
  • New Lore: boss barks.
Tweaks and balance
  • Rearranged Day Buffs (ascension). Day 2: elite enemies, Day 3: lower consumable drops.
  • Cooldown upgrade in shop: from -1CD 15$ to -2CD 20$
  • Tiles are now grouped into "common" and "uncommon". Uncommon tiles have lower probability of being rewarded.
  • Monomancer: reduced max skill level to 1.
  • Buffed Knockback Punch: from 5CD to 4CD
  • Buffed Cursing Move skill: no longer increases special move CD by 1.
  • Iwao is now freezable. Nobunaga is now unfreezable.
  • Added visual effect when a skill is triggered.
  • Reworked stamps display, added "days completion marks".

