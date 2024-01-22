New update + price increase!

Hello everyone,
As part of the Pirates vs Ninjas Fest, we have a new update available for you now, which we are detailing just below.
We would also like to let you know that we will update Shogun Showdown's pricing in a week, moving from $9.99 / €9.99 to $14.99 / €14.99.
The reason we are doing this is that we believe the game's current content and replayability justify such a price. Considering we will also add more content for the 1.0 launch and continue supporting the game afterward to make it the most complete game possible.
That's why we have applied a 30% discount to the game, so this is your last chance to grab it at this price for a while.
We hope you will understand our decision, which we truly believe is fair.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2084000/Shogun_Showdown/
The Corruption Update - Full Patch Notes
New Content
- Corrupted Bosses may appear from Day 4 (new ascension level)
- New Locations: Forsaken Grounds and Theatre of Illusions
- New Enemies: Warden, Blight Charger, Strider, Kabukai
- New Bosses: Fumiko the Fallen and Sato the Stagemaster
- New Consumables: Rain of Mirrors and Lucky Die
- New Skills: Close Combat, Central Dominion, Kobushi Combo, Combo Boon, Chilling Blood, Iron Skin, Mamushi Move, Chikara Crush
- New Tiles: Back Shadow Dash, Mon, Twin Tessen, Sai, Blazing Suisei
- New Lore: boss barks.
Tweaks and balance
- Rearranged Day Buffs (ascension). Day 2: elite enemies, Day 3: lower consumable drops.
- Cooldown upgrade in shop: from -1CD 15$ to -2CD 20$
- Tiles are now grouped into "common" and "uncommon". Uncommon tiles have lower probability of being rewarded.
- Monomancer: reduced max skill level to 1.
- Buffed Knockback Punch: from 5CD to 4CD
- Buffed Cursing Move skill: no longer increases special move CD by 1.
- Iwao is now freezable. Nobunaga is now unfreezable.
- Added visual effect when a skill is triggered.
- Reworked stamps display, added "days completion marks".
Changed files in this update