Jewel Match Aquascapes 2 Collector's Edition update for 22 January 2024

Changed the default audio driver (DirectSound).

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed the default audio driver (DirectSound default)
-Improved stability
-tweak lvl179 which was painfully hard

