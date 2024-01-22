-Changed the default audio driver (DirectSound default)
-Improved stability
-tweak lvl179 which was painfully hard
Jewel Match Aquascapes 2 Collector's Edition update for 22 January 2024
Changed the default audio driver (DirectSound).
Patchnotes via Steam Community
