1.0 is Finally Here!

Hey Creators,

We're super excited to let you know that The Universim 1.0 is finally up and running on Steam! A massive shoutout to all of you for joining us on this incredible ride. This game is a product of your feedback and support, made especially for you. We started this journey a decade ago, just a bunch of newbies in game development, fueled by a dream and a burning passion to create something awesome. Your excitement and support for our ideas have been the driving force behind this project.

It's been a wild ride, to say the least. Tackling The Universim as our debut game was a massive challenge. We've had to rethink and redo stuff along the way, working hand-in-hand with you, our amazing community. It's your input that has really shaped The Universim. Sure, there have been tough times and nail-biting moments, but we never lost sight of what we set out to do.

We're proud to say that we've not only met our original goals but went above and beyond, adding more cool features and elements than we first imagined – all thanks to the buzz and energy from you guys. Some things changed along the way to make the game even better, and we're standing firm and proud of what we've achieved. We really hope you'll love playing The Universim as much as we loved making it and appreciate all the hard work our team has poured into it.

Also, a note about languages. When you start the game, you'll notice the game is available in English, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. These are the languages that have been professionally translated and localized. Languages like Turkish, Latin American Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Czech, Italian, and Japanese have been removed for the time being due to additional text added in 1.0. We are considering adding them back in the future if the translations can be achieved and the need for them is there.

IMPORTANT:

Due to the complexity and size of The Universim, extensive efforts have been made to fix bugs and enhance the user experience. Nevertheless, it's likely that some issues may still arise. We've been working overtime and through weekends, right up until the last moment, to address these concerns. Despite our diligent efforts, we acknowledge that some issues may have slipped through the cracks. Rest assured. We are fully committed to promptly addressing these through hotfixes to improve your gameplay experience continually. Your patience and understanding in this matter are greatly appreciated.

Due to recent architecture changes in Mac hardware, some MacBook players might experience issues. Please report them to us; our team is investigating and actively working on fixing them.

For bug reports or issues, please visit: https://crytivo.io/tu-bug

Grab your Nuggets and get ready to research your way to the full Space Age!

With the expansion of space in the game, there have been a LOT of major changes that you can expect to see, and we're so excited to show you what we've been up to! Since our last update, our team has made around 4,552 commitments to the game, addressing various issues, making improvements, and introducing new content. Here are some key bug fixes, enhancements, and new (spoiler-free) content updates for you to check out.

Keep in mind, though, this isn't the full list. We've put a lot of work into the game, and there's a lot more that you'll discover as you play. So while we're highlighting the big changes here, be prepared to find many more adjustments and surprises as you explore the game's expanded universe.

Bug Fixes:

UFOs

We told UFOs that Nuggets dislike heights, so now they will no longer be dropped on mountains

UFOs are now more than happy to leave planets instead of hanging around forever

UFOs will now only target existing buildings instead of focusing on already destroyed buildings

Nuggets not walk around inside UFOs or live underground if that UFO is destroyed

UFOs are not allowed to drain Nuggets’ health and stats when abducted

Laser beams from UFOs will no longer get stuck during a save/load

Pressing ESC while opening a mystery box will no longer crash the game



Ministers

Ministers are now forbidden to assign Nuggets when the Nugget list is open

Frozen Nuggets will no longer be assigned to buildings by ministers

Ministers will no longer crash the game by attempting to put dead Nuggets to work

Creator Powers

Using Telekinesis will no longer cause military unit drivers to get stuck in the air when you pick them up

Nuggets will no longer fall underground when Telekinesis is used from the Nugget UI panel

Creator Powers no longer work through the Nugget list on Nuggets picked off the ground?

Creator Powers menu will no longer trigger before the game loads

Localization & Narration

The following languages have been professionally translated and implemented into the game. Due to the excessive volume of text, you might still encounter issues such as text overflowing from panels and similar problems. Please make sure to report these back to us, and we will address them as soon as possible. The team worked really hard on implementing them, but we received all the translations just a few days ago. Sometimes, after a language change, you need to restart the game if you're experiencing issues with it.

Officially supported languages: French, Spanish, German, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese Simplified, Korean.

The narrator will no longer constantly tell you not to ruin a beautiful planet

A number of misspelled words are now spelled correctly

Nuggets

Imprisoned Nuggets are immune to your Creator Powers through the building panels and Nugget list icons

Nuggets will no longer hide in buildings when being arrested

Nuggets will no longer leave the planet when being arrested on their way to the Cosmodrome

Important quest Nuggets will no longer be auto assigned to work in different buildings

Nuggets will now dress a little more appropriately

Nuggets will now look like their portraits

Nuggets will be on the correct path after being removed from the bridge or hyperlube

Nuggets will only appear once on the Nugget list

Dead Nuggets will not appear on the Nugget list when loading the game

Believer count will now be updated when loading a planet

Dead Nuggets will no longer be eligible to win elections

Citizens will still believe in you regardless of what planet you’re on

Nugget list will display the correct planet name

Infection areas will no longer crash the game

Nugget names are now displayed properly

Buildings

Defense Towers now require Nuggets in order to work properly

Garages now need Nuggets to operate it

Vehicles will no longer spawn if there is no garage

Buttons on the radar inside the military buildings are now interactable

Game will no longer crash when an upgrade is performed from the all buildings panel

Garages will now only provide the correct number of vehicles

Building near an Exile Village will now only decrease the relationship one time

Headstones will no longer clip through the Cemetery

Paused buildings are now recognized and will not be built until unpaused

Rehabilitation Centers and Prisons now have their effectiveness capped at 100%

Destroyed helicopters will be cleared from the Heliport

Combat vehicles will no longer attempt to access removed hangars

Exile barracks will no longer contribute to the happiness and crime levels of your civilization

Recreation buildings, such as Parks and Local businesses, will now work as intended

Camera, Biomes, and Seasons

During Autumn, the leaves will actually change colors

Breaking camera effect while hitting objects is fixed

Biomes will no longer be blurry

Expeditions

The Recall button is looking better than ever

Expedition Camp will no longer ghost underground when placed above the Sarlacc’s hole

Food notifications will now disappear when recalling the expedition

Events & Quests

Droughts will now add or remove lakes depending on the circumstances

Events now have the correct messages

Mmamazon is now only able to deliver locally, meaning Exiles will no longer be receiving packages

Quests will now succeed or fail appropriately based on whether you’ve succeeded or failed

UI

Removed gamepad related icon from the Nugget creation menu

All hyperlinks are now highlighted

4k resolution is now available

Shortcut keys now properly match the category position of each God Power category

Nonexistent tutorials will truly no longer exist and will not crash the game

Correct icons will now show up in tutorials

Opening the buildings or Nuggets list will now ensure that building panels’ Nugget icons’ Creator Powers wheel are closed

Opening the resource statistics panel now ensures that the building panels’ Nugget icons’ Creator Power wheel are closed

Twitch

Fixed the Twitch connectivity issue

Twitch viewers may now take away Creator Points

Misc

Roads will now be restored when you’ve removed an obstructing building

Resource piles will now be pickable



Improvements

Creator Powers

Now you can use Telekinesis on combat vehicle drivers through the Nugget list

Creator Powers will no longer highlight builder bots, as they are immune

Exiles

Exile military vehicles will no longer attack nearby player buildings unless they are hostile

Player defense towers and military vehicles will no longer attack nearby exiles unless the exiles are hostile

Added a confirmation message when player places a building too close to exiles and made their relationship decrease if player confirms placing the building

Exiles will now make better decisions on which settlements to attack based on the relationship system rather than proximity

Nuggets

Nuggets will now change clothes during Era changes

Nuggets now lose their jobs when entering prison

Sick and injured Nuggets can now be thrown into hospitals

Nuggets lose their jobs when thrown into a hospital

Frozen Nuggets will be automatically unassigned from a job

Planet

Allowed the additional color applied to the seasons fog colors of the sky haze shader to be set through the atmosphere

Additional color applied to the seasons fog colors is the color of the currently loaded planet’s sky

Increased the effect of the planet’s sky color on the fog color

Set up the logic for mixing the sky, the hot and cold colors in the sky haze shader

Made the season transition visual effects based on temperature smoother

Dead animals will no longer pollute lakes

Improved the influence of pollution and atmosphere on the temperatures of the planet

Events & Quests

Clicking on the wolf attack icon now brings you to the wolves

Improved rewards for certain quests

Narration

Narration tracks will now behave properly

Narration has a better subtitle system

Buildings

Improved Legendary building panels

Added Assign All Nuggets to all panels that have more than two Nuggets

Newly built residential buildings will switch their era when the era is changed

Nuggets can now use tables and chairs in the Modern Eatery building

Removed Plastic requirements for the Modern Defense Towers

Stone and Wood Refineries and Engineer buildings no longer require education

Defense Tower range increased significantly

UFOs and Space Boxes

Space Boxes now take higher priority than other tasks, except necessary priorities, ensuring for quicker research on the Space Box

UI & Steam

Very old files will now be automatically deleted in the Steam cloud storage

Added missing icons to expedition panel and exile trading panel

Added tooltip descriptions

The “not researching anything” message will display the exact perks that are still not researched

Improved Emissive and Bloom effects

Updated shadow settings

Improved optimization of shadows

Improved optimization of higher gameplay speed

Improved optimization related to status icons

Reworked UI associated with the building placement to include the Crime and Happiness factors

Added an efficiency indicator for placing reservoirs

Added Tooltip for the disaster icon in the forecast tower panel

Camera inertia has a new setting that allows a secondary option to the controls

Improved the news message system order, ensuring that news messages no longer cover up other UI elements and are now rendered properly

The UI Controller has new logic implemented that will remember the order of panels that were opened/gained focus, and ensures that pressing the ESC key will close the last panel that was opened/gained focus

Improved Full Screen setting mode

Added an option to the size of subtitles

Reworked research panel layout

Game Balance & Performance

Improved balance for Tanks and Helicopters

Improved combat panel performance

Refactored infected area and related code to prevent further errors

Optimized performance for Nuggets and animals

Improved optimization of the game for lower end machines

Improved optimization of the animations in the game

Rewrote all descriptions for research perks to make them more consistent and clear

Added a pulsating warning to the water resource icon when water is getting too low for Nuggets to drink

Extended the atmosphere system to improve the overall look and feel of the atmosphere on different alien planets and temperatures

Improve balance for hunters and animal farming

Rebalanced the Crime and Happiness system

Rebalanced the Discovery Point cost for Research perks

Twitch

New Twitch command: attack. This allows the audience to specify a Nugget to attack

Added a Warning pop up (one per session) when the user sets Creation Nugget Twitch command to more than 0 points

Twitch command FillReservoir and FillBattery commands are now working correctly

Added missing logic for the #SpawnMeteors command

Added Earthquake command to the list of Twitch commands

Misc

Builder bot can now be sent through the space port

Ensured the planet’s radius is taken into account when setting flying creatures’ orbital heights so they do not fly underground



New Additions

A brand new questline featuring a new type of Nugget, a new type of building, and new cutscenes

A new Easter Egg

Aliens

Planet Cracker

New buildings

New planets

30 new Research perks, bringing the total amount to 210

80 new perk icons

New Ministers

Improved Localizations

New models and textures for the Modern Eatery, Modern Fishing Hut, Modern University

New Quests

New Alien animals

New Alient planet Trees

New stone types

New narration lines

Credits Screen

New Modern, Space Age Soundtracks



We’re so grateful to everyone for supporting us over the years, even back when the finish line felt so far away. It’s been an amazing journey, and we’re so proud of the way our community has come together to help us shape the game. It’s been a decade in development, and we hope the game has another decade in your hearts.

Enjoy the final version of the game, and we can’t wait to see what you all do with it!

And of course, it will help us enormously if you enjoy the game, please leave us a game review on Steam.

Crytivo