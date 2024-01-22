1.0 is Finally Here!

Hey Creators,
We're super excited to let you know that The Universim 1.0 is finally up and running on Steam! A massive shoutout to all of you for joining us on this incredible ride. This game is a product of your feedback and support, made especially for you. We started this journey a decade ago, just a bunch of newbies in game development, fueled by a dream and a burning passion to create something awesome. Your excitement and support for our ideas have been the driving force behind this project.
It's been a wild ride, to say the least. Tackling The Universim as our debut game was a massive challenge. We've had to rethink and redo stuff along the way, working hand-in-hand with you, our amazing community. It's your input that has really shaped The Universim. Sure, there have been tough times and nail-biting moments, but we never lost sight of what we set out to do.
We're proud to say that we've not only met our original goals but went above and beyond, adding more cool features and elements than we first imagined – all thanks to the buzz and energy from you guys. Some things changed along the way to make the game even better, and we're standing firm and proud of what we've achieved. We really hope you'll love playing The Universim as much as we loved making it and appreciate all the hard work our team has poured into it.
Also, a note about languages. When you start the game, you'll notice the game is available in English, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. These are the languages that have been professionally translated and localized. Languages like Turkish, Latin American Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Czech, Italian, and Japanese have been removed for the time being due to additional text added in 1.0. We are considering adding them back in the future if the translations can be achieved and the need for them is there.
IMPORTANT:
Due to the complexity and size of The Universim, extensive efforts have been made to fix bugs and enhance the user experience. Nevertheless, it's likely that some issues may still arise. We've been working overtime and through weekends, right up until the last moment, to address these concerns. Despite our diligent efforts, we acknowledge that some issues may have slipped through the cracks. Rest assured. We are fully committed to promptly addressing these through hotfixes to improve your gameplay experience continually. Your patience and understanding in this matter are greatly appreciated.
Due to recent architecture changes in Mac hardware, some MacBook players might experience issues. Please report them to us; our team is investigating and actively working on fixing them.
For bug reports or issues, please visit: https://crytivo.io/tu-bug
Grab your Nuggets and get ready to research your way to the full Space Age!
With the expansion of space in the game, there have been a LOT of major changes that you can expect to see, and we're so excited to show you what we've been up to! Since our last update, our team has made around 4,552 commitments to the game, addressing various issues, making improvements, and introducing new content. Here are some key bug fixes, enhancements, and new (spoiler-free) content updates for you to check out.
Keep in mind, though, this isn't the full list. We've put a lot of work into the game, and there's a lot more that you'll discover as you play. So while we're highlighting the big changes here, be prepared to find many more adjustments and surprises as you explore the game's expanded universe.
Bug Fixes:
UFOs
- We told UFOs that Nuggets dislike heights, so now they will no longer be dropped on mountains
- UFOs are now more than happy to leave planets instead of hanging around forever
- UFOs will now only target existing buildings instead of focusing on already destroyed buildings
- Nuggets not walk around inside UFOs or live underground if that UFO is destroyed
- UFOs are not allowed to drain Nuggets’ health and stats when abducted
- Laser beams from UFOs will no longer get stuck during a save/load
- Pressing ESC while opening a mystery box will no longer crash the game
Ministers
- Ministers are now forbidden to assign Nuggets when the Nugget list is open
- Frozen Nuggets will no longer be assigned to buildings by ministers
- Ministers will no longer crash the game by attempting to put dead Nuggets to work
Creator Powers
- Using Telekinesis will no longer cause military unit drivers to get stuck in the air when you pick them up
- Nuggets will no longer fall underground when Telekinesis is used from the Nugget UI panel
- Creator Powers no longer work through the Nugget list on Nuggets picked off the ground?
- Creator Powers menu will no longer trigger before the game loads
Localization & Narration
The following languages have been professionally translated and implemented into the game. Due to the excessive volume of text, you might still encounter issues such as text overflowing from panels and similar problems. Please make sure to report these back to us, and we will address them as soon as possible. The team worked really hard on implementing them, but we received all the translations just a few days ago. Sometimes, after a language change, you need to restart the game if you're experiencing issues with it.
Officially supported languages: French, Spanish, German, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese Simplified, Korean.
- The narrator will no longer constantly tell you not to ruin a beautiful planet
- A number of misspelled words are now spelled correctly
Nuggets
- Imprisoned Nuggets are immune to your Creator Powers through the building panels and Nugget list icons
- Nuggets will no longer hide in buildings when being arrested
- Nuggets will no longer leave the planet when being arrested on their way to the Cosmodrome
- Important quest Nuggets will no longer be auto assigned to work in different buildings
- Nuggets will now dress a little more appropriately
- Nuggets will now look like their portraits
- Nuggets will be on the correct path after being removed from the bridge or hyperlube
- Nuggets will only appear once on the Nugget list
- Dead Nuggets will not appear on the Nugget list when loading the game
- Believer count will now be updated when loading a planet
- Dead Nuggets will no longer be eligible to win elections
- Citizens will still believe in you regardless of what planet you’re on
- Nugget list will display the correct planet name
- Infection areas will no longer crash the game
- Nugget names are now displayed properly
Buildings
- Defense Towers now require Nuggets in order to work properly
- Garages now need Nuggets to operate it
- Vehicles will no longer spawn if there is no garage
- Buttons on the radar inside the military buildings are now interactable
- Game will no longer crash when an upgrade is performed from the all buildings panel
- Garages will now only provide the correct number of vehicles
- Building near an Exile Village will now only decrease the relationship one time
- Headstones will no longer clip through the Cemetery
- Paused buildings are now recognized and will not be built until unpaused
- Rehabilitation Centers and Prisons now have their effectiveness capped at 100%
- Destroyed helicopters will be cleared from the Heliport
- Combat vehicles will no longer attempt to access removed hangars
- Exile barracks will no longer contribute to the happiness and crime levels of your civilization
- Recreation buildings, such as Parks and Local businesses, will now work as intended
Camera, Biomes, and Seasons
- During Autumn, the leaves will actually change colors
- Breaking camera effect while hitting objects is fixed
- Biomes will no longer be blurry
Expeditions
- The Recall button is looking better than ever
- Expedition Camp will no longer ghost underground when placed above the Sarlacc’s hole
- Food notifications will now disappear when recalling the expedition
Events & Quests
- Droughts will now add or remove lakes depending on the circumstances
- Events now have the correct messages
- Mmamazon is now only able to deliver locally, meaning Exiles will no longer be receiving packages
- Quests will now succeed or fail appropriately based on whether you’ve succeeded or failed
UI
- Removed gamepad related icon from the Nugget creation menu
- All hyperlinks are now highlighted
- 4k resolution is now available
- Shortcut keys now properly match the category position of each God Power category
- Nonexistent tutorials will truly no longer exist and will not crash the game
- Correct icons will now show up in tutorials
- Opening the buildings or Nuggets list will now ensure that building panels’ Nugget icons’ Creator Powers wheel are closed
- Opening the resource statistics panel now ensures that the building panels’ Nugget icons’ Creator Power wheel are closed
Twitch
- Fixed the Twitch connectivity issue
- Twitch viewers may now take away Creator Points
Misc
- Roads will now be restored when you’ve removed an obstructing building
- Resource piles will now be pickable
Improvements
Creator Powers
- Now you can use Telekinesis on combat vehicle drivers through the Nugget list
- Creator Powers will no longer highlight builder bots, as they are immune
Exiles
- Exile military vehicles will no longer attack nearby player buildings unless they are hostile
- Player defense towers and military vehicles will no longer attack nearby exiles unless the exiles are hostile
- Added a confirmation message when player places a building too close to exiles and made their relationship decrease if player confirms placing the building
- Exiles will now make better decisions on which settlements to attack based on the relationship system rather than proximity
Nuggets
- Nuggets will now change clothes during Era changes
- Nuggets now lose their jobs when entering prison
- Sick and injured Nuggets can now be thrown into hospitals
- Nuggets lose their jobs when thrown into a hospital
- Frozen Nuggets will be automatically unassigned from a job
Planet
- Allowed the additional color applied to the seasons fog colors of the sky haze shader to be set through the atmosphere
- Additional color applied to the seasons fog colors is the color of the currently loaded planet’s sky
- Increased the effect of the planet’s sky color on the fog color
- Set up the logic for mixing the sky, the hot and cold colors in the sky haze shader
- Made the season transition visual effects based on temperature smoother
- Dead animals will no longer pollute lakes
- Improved the influence of pollution and atmosphere on the temperatures of the planet
Events & Quests
- Clicking on the wolf attack icon now brings you to the wolves
- Improved rewards for certain quests
Narration
- Narration tracks will now behave properly
- Narration has a better subtitle system
Buildings
- Improved Legendary building panels
- Added Assign All Nuggets to all panels that have more than two Nuggets
- Newly built residential buildings will switch their era when the era is changed
- Nuggets can now use tables and chairs in the Modern Eatery building
- Removed Plastic requirements for the Modern Defense Towers
- Stone and Wood Refineries and Engineer buildings no longer require education
- Defense Tower range increased significantly
UFOs and Space Boxes
- Space Boxes now take higher priority than other tasks, except necessary priorities, ensuring for quicker research on the Space Box
UI & Steam
- Very old files will now be automatically deleted in the Steam cloud storage
- Added missing icons to expedition panel and exile trading panel
- Added tooltip descriptions
- The “not researching anything” message will display the exact perks that are still not researched
- Improved Emissive and Bloom effects
- Updated shadow settings
- Improved optimization of shadows
- Improved optimization of higher gameplay speed
- Improved optimization related to status icons
- Reworked UI associated with the building placement to include the Crime and Happiness factors
- Added an efficiency indicator for placing reservoirs
- Added Tooltip for the disaster icon in the forecast tower panel
- Camera inertia has a new setting that allows a secondary option to the controls
- Improved the news message system order, ensuring that news messages no longer cover up other UI elements and are now rendered properly
- The UI Controller has new logic implemented that will remember the order of panels that were opened/gained focus, and ensures that pressing the ESC key will close the last panel that was opened/gained focus
- Improved Full Screen setting mode
- Added an option to the size of subtitles
- Reworked research panel layout
Game Balance & Performance
- Improved balance for Tanks and Helicopters
- Improved combat panel performance
- Refactored infected area and related code to prevent further errors
- Optimized performance for Nuggets and animals
- Improved optimization of the game for lower end machines
- Improved optimization of the animations in the game
- Rewrote all descriptions for research perks to make them more consistent and clear
- Added a pulsating warning to the water resource icon when water is getting too low for Nuggets to drink
- Extended the atmosphere system to improve the overall look and feel of the atmosphere on different alien planets and temperatures
- Improve balance for hunters and animal farming
- Rebalanced the Crime and Happiness system
- Rebalanced the Discovery Point cost for Research perks
Twitch
- New Twitch command: attack. This allows the audience to specify a Nugget to attack
- Added a Warning pop up (one per session) when the user sets Creation Nugget Twitch command to more than 0 points
- Twitch command FillReservoir and FillBattery commands are now working correctly
- Added missing logic for the #SpawnMeteors command
- Added Earthquake command to the list of Twitch commands
Misc
- Builder bot can now be sent through the space port
- Ensured the planet’s radius is taken into account when setting flying creatures’ orbital heights so they do not fly underground
New Additions
- A brand new questline featuring a new type of Nugget, a new type of building, and new cutscenes
- A new Easter Egg
- Aliens
- Planet Cracker
- New buildings
- New planets
- 30 new Research perks, bringing the total amount to 210
- 80 new perk icons
- New Ministers
- Improved Localizations
- New models and textures for the Modern Eatery, Modern Fishing Hut, Modern University
- New Quests
- New Alien animals
- New Alient planet Trees
- New stone types
- New narration lines
- Credits Screen
- New Modern, Space Age Soundtracks
We’re so grateful to everyone for supporting us over the years, even back when the finish line felt so far away. It’s been an amazing journey, and we’re so proud of the way our community has come together to help us shape the game. It’s been a decade in development, and we hope the game has another decade in your hearts.
Enjoy the final version of the game, and we can’t wait to see what you all do with it!
And of course, it will help us enormously if you enjoy the game, please leave us a game review on Steam.
Crytivo
