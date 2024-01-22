 Skip to content

Simply Cubic update for 22 January 2024

Patch - 1.25

Share · View all patches · Build 13240350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We just uploaded a new patch to Simply Cubic. This patch changed little but annoying things:

  • Simply Cubic is more optimized now.
  • Buttons and their size has changed.

Thank you for playing Simply Cubic and have a nice day!

