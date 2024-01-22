Patch - 1.25

Hello!
We just uploaded a new patch to Simply Cubic. This patch changed little but annoying things:
- Simply Cubic is more optimized now.
- Buttons and their size has changed.
Thank you for playing Simply Cubic and have a nice day!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello!
We just uploaded a new patch to Simply Cubic. This patch changed little but annoying things:
Thank you for playing Simply Cubic and have a nice day!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update