Emplacement - New Army + Hardcore + 50% Discount

Hi Gamers!

Excited to announce that I have released a new update for Emplacement! This update includes an additional army type called Woodlan, hardcore mode, and some small bug fixes. I hope that these changes will make your experience with Emplacement even more enjoyable.

To celebrate this new update, we are offering a 50% discount on Emplacement for a limited time. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get Emplacement at a great price!

Thank you for your continued support of Emplacement. I hope you enjoy the new update!

Follow future updates @Glaikunn and join the discord to chat with other fans. You can also watch the trailer to see the game in action.

Best regards,

Glaikun