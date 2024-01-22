 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Descent update for 22 January 2024

Hotfix (V0.95)

Share · View all patches · Build 13240228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the behavior of the Psythe's alt attack, it can now deal a lot more damage but costs a bit more MP.
  • The credits now play after completing any type of run.
  • Fixed a bug where the credits wouldn't play properly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong title screen music to play.
  • Various other small tweaks/fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2569331 Depot 2569331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link