- Changed the behavior of the Psythe's alt attack, it can now deal a lot more damage but costs a bit more MP.
- The credits now play after completing any type of run.
- Fixed a bug where the credits wouldn't play properly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong title screen music to play.
- Various other small tweaks/fixes.
Pixel Descent update for 22 January 2024
Hotfix (V0.95)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2569331 Depot 2569331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update