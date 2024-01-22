Update, Version 20240122

English

############Content################

[Enviornment]New Battlefield Environment: Sky

[Sealed Palace]The Floor of Wind is now accessible.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Wind]Added a new mechanism for this location.

[The Legend of an Elf King]Stroy continues when you enter the Floor of Wind. The Dark Elf King will explain the mechanism of the Floor of Wind and why this floor looks like this.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Wind]Added a chest that contains "Wyande's Approval."

[Butterfly]You can now teleport from any floor in the Sealed Palace to any other floors you have previously visited.

############DEBUG################

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Fixed some localization issues in Chinese localizations.

简体中文

############Content################

【环境】新战场环境：天空

【封印宫殿】风之界现在可以进入。

【封印宫殿 - 风之界】加入了一个该区域的特有机制。

【黑暗精灵王传说】剧情在你进入风之界的时候继续。黑暗精灵王会向你解释这个区域的机制以及为什么这个地方是这个样子的。

【封印宫殿 - 风之界】加入了一个包含【威恩德的赞许】的宝箱。

【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以在封印宫殿中的任何一层传送到任何一个你之前访问过的楼层。

############DEBUG################

【封印宫殿 - 火之界】修复了一些中文文本中关于这个区域的错误。

