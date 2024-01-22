 Skip to content

Medieval Dynasty update for 22 January 2024

Patch 2.0.1.1 on the Public Branch

Patch 2.0.1.1 on the Public Branch

Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.1

Fixed

  • Some NPCs' behaviours in quests are incorrect
  • Removed ability to gather resources from cows, goats and sheep while mounted
  • Invisible mount in some cases
  • Mount stuck after jumping
  • One potential crash issue when validating user login
  • Animal spawners discovery notifications not appearing when player is mounted

Updated

  • No tax on buildings without a built foundation
  • Changed price for bags and torch
  • Changed productivity of well
  • Changed amount of exp gained in Well
  • Meat and Fish Meat (raw, roasted, dried, salted) provide less food
  • Milk, Gruel, Stew, Meat with Gravy and Potage provide less food
  • New Game and Save loading logic changes
  • Polish language

Kind Regards,
Render Cube and Toplitz Teams

