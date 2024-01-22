Patch 2.0.1.1 on the Public Branch

Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.1
Fixed
- Some NPCs' behaviours in quests are incorrect
- Removed ability to gather resources from cows, goats and sheep while mounted
- Invisible mount in some cases
- Mount stuck after jumping
- One potential crash issue when validating user login
- Animal spawners discovery notifications not appearing when player is mounted
Updated
- No tax on buildings without a built foundation
- Changed price for bags and torch
- Changed productivity of well
- Changed amount of exp gained in Well
- Meat and Fish Meat (raw, roasted, dried, salted) provide less food
- Milk, Gruel, Stew, Meat with Gravy and Potage provide less food
- New Game and Save loading logic changes
- Polish language
