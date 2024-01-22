Over the past few weeks, the community on Discord has worked hard to ship this new Localization Update so that as many people as possible can enjoy Bio Inc in their native language!

So today, we are pleased to release the update for the following languages:

Slovak – Made by @juurty (Discord)

– Made by @juurty (Discord) Simplified Chinese - Made by @irregularnumber_37995 (Discord)

- Made by @irregularnumber_37995 (Discord) Turkish – Made by @fungusgenerator (Discord)

– Made by @fungusgenerator (Discord) Polish – Made by @jalapeno2137 (Discord)

If you want to help/contribute to these localizations or create new ones, please join our team of collaborators on Discord!

Special thanks to @juurty (Discord) who organized all of this and who is maintaining our Discord Community like a champ!!

Thanks all, Happy Bio Inc!