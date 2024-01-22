 Skip to content

Bio Inc. Redemption update for 22 January 2024

Localization Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13239864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Over the past few weeks, the community on Discord has worked hard to ship this new Localization Update so that as many people as possible can enjoy Bio Inc in their native language!

So today, we are pleased to release the update for the following languages:

  • Slovak – Made by @juurty (Discord)
  • Simplified Chinese - Made by @irregularnumber_37995 (Discord)
  • Turkish – Made by @fungusgenerator (Discord)
  • Polish – Made by @jalapeno2137 (Discord)

If you want to help/contribute to these localizations or create new ones, please join our team of collaborators on Discord!

Special thanks to @juurty (Discord) who organized all of this and who is maintaining our Discord Community like a champ!!

Thanks all, Happy Bio Inc!

Changed files in this update

Bio Inc. Redemption Content Depot 612471
  • Loading history…
