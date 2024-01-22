[Early Access] Patch 1.0.7.

Hey ELVERA family!

Got some new updates to share, so let's dive in!

Online Player Notification Tweak

I've updated the text that pops up about the potential lack of online players at the moment.

Main Menu Changes

The Visionary Vault is under renovation and has been temporarily removed from the Main Menu.

Singleplayer Mode

You'll spot a new button in the Main Menu called Singleplayer Mode.

Finding players for a match can be tough in these early days without much marketing around the game.

So, I'm happy to announce that I'm working on a Singleplayer Mode for ELVERA! I’m aiming to roll this out before the shift from Early Access to Full Release. Stay tuned for more!

Lobby & Matchmaking Clarifications

I've polished the texts for Lobby Creation and Searching to give you better live feedback on what's happening.

I also swapped out the 'Match Found' Announcer Sound for a more subtle, beep-ish Notification Sound.

And hey, before I sign off – a massive shoutout to you all!

ELVERA has been downloaded by 11,000 players and 711 of you dove into their first match - thank you so much!

Muska out!