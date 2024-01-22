Version 0.1.9 Patch Bug Fix Log

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com
-
Got rid of the aiming feature.
-
Added new main menu background.
-
Prepared game for multiplayer compatibility. (Play Test available now!)
-
Add new hot bar visual element.
-
Gave items the option to be stackable or not.
-
Got rid of the weapon wheel.
-
Fixed the tutorial.
-
Weapons now spawn when an enemy is killed.
-
Added new missions.
-
Added new Experiments.
-
Fixed space bar event start bug.
-
Got rid of permadeath challenge. (Not multiplayer compatible)
-
Created new save system.
-
Separate spaceship save file.
-
Separate character save file.
-
Added more beginning options for spaceship.
-
Fixed various typos.
-
Camera can now zoom out twice as far.
-
Fixed the Editor crash.
-
This update will corrupt your inventory.
-
Might corrupt save files
-
might require reinstallation
Cheers,
Bryan
Changed files in this update