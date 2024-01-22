Version 0.1.9 Patch Bug Fix Log

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com

Got rid of the aiming feature.

Added new main menu background.

Prepared game for multiplayer compatibility. (Play Test available now!)

Add new hot bar visual element.

Gave items the option to be stackable or not.

Got rid of the weapon wheel.

Fixed the tutorial.

Weapons now spawn when an enemy is killed.

Added new missions.

Added new Experiments.

Fixed space bar event start bug.

Got rid of permadeath challenge. (Not multiplayer compatible)

Created new save system.

Separate spaceship save file.

Separate character save file.

Added more beginning options for spaceship.

Fixed various typos.

Camera can now zoom out twice as far.

Fixed the Editor crash.

This update will corrupt your inventory.

Might corrupt save files