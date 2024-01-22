 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Orbit update for 22 January 2024

Version 0.1.9 Patch Bug Fix Log

Share · View all patches · Build 13239776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com

  • Got rid of the aiming feature.

  • Added new main menu background.

  • Prepared game for multiplayer compatibility. (Play Test available now!)

  • Add new hot bar visual element.

  • Gave items the option to be stackable or not.

  • Got rid of the weapon wheel.

  • Fixed the tutorial.

  • Weapons now spawn when an enemy is killed.

  • Added new missions.

  • Added new Experiments.

  • Fixed space bar event start bug.

  • Got rid of permadeath challenge. (Not multiplayer compatible)

  • Created new save system.

  • Separate spaceship save file.

  • Separate character save file.

  • Added more beginning options for spaceship.

  • Fixed various typos.

  • Camera can now zoom out twice as far.

  • Fixed the Editor crash.

  • This update will corrupt your inventory.

  • Might corrupt save files

  • might require reinstallation

Cheers,
Bryan

Changed files in this update

Depot 1859991 Depot 1859991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link