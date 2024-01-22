Patch 1 | Math World VR

Patch Notes:
- Fixed a bug where targets would disappear when the object makes contact with the target and the player presses pause
- Fixed a bug where targets would freeze when the object makes contact with the target and the player presses pause
- Spaced out the plates in the Plate Smasher minigame
- Resolved a sound bug in the Slingshot minigame
- Added extra inputs for different SteamVR controllers/devices
- Changed a few cover photos for the mini-games
- Fixed a bug where the shooting gallery paintballs would not stay in place when not grabbed
