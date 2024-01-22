 Skip to content

Math World VR update for 22 January 2024

Patch 1 | Math World VR

Share · View all patches · Build 13239647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a bug where targets would disappear when the object makes contact with the target and the player presses pause
  • Fixed a bug where targets would freeze when the object makes contact with the target and the player presses pause
  • Spaced out the plates in the Plate Smasher minigame
  • Resolved a sound bug in the Slingshot minigame
  • Added extra inputs for different SteamVR controllers/devices
  • Changed a few cover photos for the mini-games
  • Fixed a bug where the shooting gallery paintballs would not stay in place when not grabbed

