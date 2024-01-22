 Skip to content

Methods: The Detective Competition update for 22 January 2024

Update Notes for Jan 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Typo fixes for Chapter titlecards
• Fixed bug with chapter screens unlocking before you reached them
• Updated credits

Methods: The Detective Competition Content Depot 1271301
