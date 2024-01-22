 Skip to content

Firepower Forge Playtest update for 22 January 2024

v0.16.5 - New Map and fixes

22 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New map only available in king of the hill gamemode, also some fixes such as knives and abilities no longer being usable before the round starts

Changed files in this update

