New map only available in king of the hill gamemode, also some fixes such as knives and abilities no longer being usable before the round starts
Firepower Forge Playtest update for 22 January 2024
v0.16.5 - New Map and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2678351 Depot 2678351
- Loading history…
Depot 2678352 Depot 2678352
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update