Hello There Poetical Trader,

Simple Stock Trading Simulator is now available to add to your Steam Library.

It has been a long 3 Month Delay, but we are finally here and I am so excited to finally be able to release my game for you all.

Good luck in your pursuits in becoming a Simple Stock Trading Pro and take what you have learned in this game to the actual markets or other games similar in nature. Also, most importantly, have FUN!