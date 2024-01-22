 Skip to content

Meow Moments: Celebrating Together update for 22 January 2024

The celebration has just started! Available now!

Last edited by Wendy

Every Monday is great for a new beginning! Meow Moments: Celebrating Together is available now!

Dive into this free-to-play experience and immerse yourself in a vibrant New Year celebration at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Hunt for 101 cats, 101 balloons, and 101 diverse characters in this lively beachscape.

Don't miss out on the New Year Activity Book DLC, available now too!

Enjoy the Creative Maker to create your own personalized scenes and share them with the Community. Also, play a variety of player-created scenes!

Follow the game page to stay updated on future additional scenes! Let the celebration begin!

And follow our developer page to keep up to date with our news!
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana

