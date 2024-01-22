 Skip to content

Abyss School update for 22 January 2024

01/23 (Tuesday) - Added features and fixed bugs

Build 13239260

Patchnotes via Steam Community

▽Added features

  • Added the features to select the damaged level of the Yoohee costume in the extra.
  • Modified so that the selected Yoohee costume is applied to the model menu.
  • Memo menu UI design changed.
  • Changed to notify the location of a memo when clicking on a memo that you do not own.
  • Added the features to select a title after clearing the game.
  • Added dial lock unlocking animation.

▽Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the cutscene would be cut off when the pulling egg trap was activated on the 10th floor.
  • Fixed an issue where the chains in the corner room on the 10th floor could be interacted with from outside.
  • Fixed an issue where the material error when performing a cutscene with a skin other skin.
  • Fixed an issue where some ceilings in the 6th floor infirmary were transparent due to lack of colliding objects.
  • Fixed an issue where Abyss follower entered the room on the 9th floor.
  • Fixed an issue where Abyss follower was looking from a place other than the door on the 9th floor.
  • Fixed an issue where Seyoung would not fall down even if her heath was exhausted when evading in the Seyoung part.
  • Fixed an issue where the door opening motion would repeat itself if repeatedly attempted to interact with the door.
  • Fixed an issue where the screen briefly returned to the in-game screen after playing the final cutscene on the 9th floor.

▽Other

  • Placed the switch in the 6th floor ironbar room to be more visible.
  • Unlock the cheat that allowed move to Seyoung’s part
  • In Seyoung’s part, the recovery value of life recovery items has been increased to maximum recovery.
  • Modification of dialogue interval in ending cutscene
  • Delete 4 video files in the game local folder
    ※The video file is a file included in the asset added for use previously. That's not what we intended.

Changed files in this update

