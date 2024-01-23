Tropico 6 Update 21.5

Fellow Tropicans,

We have just released the minor Update 21.5 for Steam, Windows PC, Xbox series X | S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 | 5.

With Update 21.5, we have fixed several uncommon issues that could lead to corrupted savegames, several “Going Viral” DLC specific issues, and an issue that led to very large savegames.

Among other fixes we have also included some balance changes, like the reduced pollution cleansing effect of Inspiring Billboard "Recycle!".

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Viva Tropico!

Balancing:

The Efficiency bonus of the Immigration Office is now limited and cannot completely stop immigration anymore when multiple bonuses are combined.

The pollution cleansing effect of Inspiring Billboard "Recycle!" has been greatly reduced.

The Opera House efficiency is now affected by surrounding beauty as intended and stated in its efficiency tab. Updated the building description accordingly.

[Going Viral]: In campaign mission 4 “Tropico’s Healing Hands”, completing the side quest “Infection Clean-up” now rewards the delays of Wyndham’s attacks for the current chemtrail interval.

[Going Viral]: Greatly reduced the time until an active disease ends when only a few infected are left in the world and on Tropico.

Fixes: