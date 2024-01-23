Patch 1.31.1

🌟

Battle Pass: Season 6

A new season of the Battle Pass is here! While no specific and unique rewards are showcased this time, it's your chance to obtain previous gear from the Gold Chest. The score needed for the last 5 levels has been lowered by 30%.

The Battle Pass Season today at 16:00 GMT+0

Note: Gold Chest may contain uncommon and rare season equipment, plus opportunities for Velite or Lupine Marauder's armor and weapons from previous Seasons.

🌲

Goodbye, Chopping Spot

The Chopping spot has bid farewell, along with resources like Wedge and Billet. Firewood is now produced at the Sawhorse and requires logs. Removed resources will convert into gold. The Spot will remain at your Villa for destruction. Build more Sawhorses instead.

Note: Sometimes wedges and billets may exist in the world, but they'll be removed upon pickup.

⏰

Time to Retrain

The first Talent Tree reset is now free. Subsequent ones will cost 1 Tome of Oblivion. Obtain Tomes through:

Purchase for gold from the Wandering Trader (if you have fewer than 1 Tome).

Purchase for gems in the "Most needed" section.

Find it in rewards for in-game activities.

🔧

Other Improvements

Combat potions and elixirs can now be stored in the Alchemy Storage.

Second equipment storage is available for building, upgradeable up to 20 slots.

Nucrecius the Alchemist is now inside the Colosseum.

Curse of Wotan is now available from level 10 → 15. Doesn't affect those who've already completed it.

Repair costs for ads lowered from 100 → 50.

Added non-guaranteed sources of Coal in Hollowstone Mine Tunnels.

Lowered the delay of the second shot of Arrow Duet.

Increased casting speed of "Protect the Innocent."

Copper Ring is back to level 2 of the Jewelry Table.

Minor localization and technical fixes.

Make sure to update your game everyone and have a good one!