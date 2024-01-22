Update: Daffodil

**Platform: PC
Build Versions:
Steam: 1.6.1021-win, 1.6.134-OSX, 1.6.1022-linux
GOG: 1.6.1023-win, 1.6.132-OSX, 1.6.1024-linux
Epic: 1.6.1025-win, 1.6.133-OSX
Release Date: 22/01/2023
Platform: Switch
Build version: 1.6.0
Release Date: Submitted to Nintendo. Coming soon**
Narrative bug fixes
- Extended Harjit's memory so he can no longer forget something immediately after sharing it with you.
- Taught Griz to use the correct pronouns for Mr Fires.
- Fixed an option that was misleading about which witness you wished to interrogate on a particular topic.
- Cleared up grammatical infelicities from the otherwise very literary self-insert fictions written for Rachel.
- Discouraged Harjit from visiting Ferret's shop twice in one afternoon.
- Convinced David to stop playing gooseberry during other people's sentimental conversations at the Feast.
- Revised what it means when the player selects that they dislike a person, so that it now means "I don't like them" and also "I'm not attracted": an improvement to clarity, if perhaps a disappointment to enemies-to-lovers tropers.
- Prevented the player from introducing themselves as a census-taker after Pages has already confiscated their badge.
- Allowed the player to tell Barqujin about Batachikhan's success in a particular quest.
- Discouraged Harjit from bolting immediately after the player's confession of feelings, no matter how overwhelmed Harjit might be.
- Stopped Horatia from thanking the player for fulfilling her request when she never made such a request in the first place; gratitude can be carried to excess.
- Prevented Griz from relenting and doing a favour she had already said she wasn't going to do.
- Cleared up a confusion whereby an appointment with Pages about one topic resulted in a scene about something quite different.
- Improved the text written concerning Virginia's history when the player selects certain motives for her.
- Deprived Virginia of the mindreading ability to know things about the player that she had never been told.
- Expanded the number of conversational gambits available to characters when speaking about themselves at the end of a scene.
- Clarified some text surrounding situations where the player is both Griz' lover and her best friend.
- Discouraged the murderer glossing over past misdeeds after they have in fact admitted to the murder.
- Removed misleading epilogue line about encountering David only occasionally after the feast.
- Removed spurious reference to Moss in situations where he should not be familiar to the player.
- Removed Rachel's ability to guess the player's name without being told.
- Prevented Archie from reacting to the player's banter about past cities as though the player were expressing deep fear.
- Fixed situation in which Hogslain Market did not become permanently available to the player when it arguably should do so.
- Corrected Archie's sense of personal space so that he will no longer stand right in front of Griz at the Feast in certain character groupings.
- Prevented Reginald from teleporting into the player's bedchamber during a personal conversation with Moss.
- Encouraged Harjit not to engage in displays of excessive affection in the courtyard.
- Stopped Harjit from growling too many times in a row, no matter how fetching he finds the player.
- Made Virginia (very) slightly more patient with the player, rather than expecting a certain quest to be performed instantly.
- Adjusted farewells on departing from Pages' chambers to avoid certain faux pas.
- Discouraged Griz from asking the player for the same favour twice in one afternoon.
- Adjusted order of events around providing Archie with certain supplies, in order to make it less likely that the player might accidentally waste a visit.
- Prevented the interface from speaking of a lover as though they were only a friend in circumstances where the romantic relationship has reached its full development but some friendly conversation scenes remain to explore.
- Corrected missing information about what has happened to the player's badge when it has been taken away by someone other than Mr Pages.
- Prevented Archie from initiating a second seduction immediately after the first, though it pained us to correct this.
- Removed case where the term PlayerStandin could appear in the codex; there was nothing to see here, no, definitely not.
- Prevented David reiterating some dialogue in response to certain love scene patterns.
- Corrected inaccurate reference to the player not having been to Parliament when in fact they have.
- Prevented Griz from insensitively asking why the player hasn't been to work lately after Mr Pages has fired them.
- Prevented Phoebe from popping up in the midst of a scene between David and Rachel when she had no good reason to be there.
- Made Phoebe drop the topic of the player's family if she has already asked once and been given no answer.
- Made it possible to interview Ivy for the census when Phoebe is also present at the market as a possible census-filler.
- Corrected repetition of intervening text when changing the subject from Milton to Virginia while taking the census with them both.
- Prevented Mr Pages from referring to relationship interference when none has really been clearly called out by the text.
- Improved codex instructions for a certain quest involving Harjit.
- Made it possible to confirm Ivy's intent to assist at the trial in advance.
- Prevented Harjit from interjecting into a private greeting with Archie merely to share his opinion of the news.
- Once unlocked the synagogue will always be available on the map.
- Many typos and grammatical errors have been fixed.
Tech bug fixes
- Sigils are now unlocked correctly when playing offline on Epic builds, allowing players to access additional backgrounds after completing the game.
- When loading the game, cloud syncing will no longer stop sigil data from registering and prevent players accessing additional backgrounds during character creation.
- The intermittent crash experienced when closing the game on Epic has been resolved.
- The question mark icons on the stroycrafting interface will no longer obscure the token text when text size is set to the largest setting.
- The suited and booted achievement will now unlock when acquiring hats and torso items from NPCs as well as from shops.
