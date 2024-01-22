 Skip to content

The Lab and Dungeons update for 22 January 2024

Ver1.0.10022 Too busy to mine? try the new "Unlimited Weapon Use" mode!

Last edited by Wendy

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.
Based on the valuable opinions we received from our players, we have made improvements.
In this update, we have:

Added a new “Unlimited Weapon Use” mode. In this mode:

  • Weapon's quantity doesn't decrease when used.
  • The quantity increases when you pick up weapons but stops at 998.
  • You can switch between this mode and the normal mode at any time in the settings.

Please use this mode carefully as it may affect the game balance.

Slightly changed game balance etc.

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.
Thank you!

Steam Community:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:
https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8

