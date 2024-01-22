 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chiyo update for 22 January 2024

CHIYO 1.0.4 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-22

Share · View all patches · Build 13238837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you.

This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience!

FIXES

  • Updated item glow in scry-sight to only important item (puzzle item)
  • All journals glow in scry-sight by default
  • Bronze key not longer drop from puppet
  • Increased minimum move speed when players are in grass area in the mirror world
  • Apply button bug fixed for controller
  • Added keybox for small items
  • Updated PATRONS ACTIVATED sequence
  • Updated ONSEN FALL sequence
  • Updated GONG note location
  • Updated WEDDING ACTIVATED sequence
  • Increase font size for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Japanese.
  • Limited player roaming area before puzzle solved
  • Retranslate some of missing Japanese translation
  • Changed dropping items to not use physics
  • Adjusted lighting for Corrupted Effigies puzzle clue
  • Added more clearer direction indication for sliding door
  • Slowed down subtitle speed
  • Removed Geisha detecting kuji-light

From

Nimbus Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2220661 Depot 2220661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link