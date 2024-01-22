CHIYO 1.0.4 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-22

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you.
This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience!
FIXES
- Updated item glow in scry-sight to only important item (puzzle item)
- All journals glow in scry-sight by default
- Bronze key not longer drop from puppet
- Increased minimum move speed when players are in grass area in the mirror world
- Apply button bug fixed for controller
- Added keybox for small items
- Updated PATRONS ACTIVATED sequence
- Updated ONSEN FALL sequence
- Updated GONG note location
- Updated WEDDING ACTIVATED sequence
- Increase font size for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Japanese.
- Limited player roaming area before puzzle solved
- Retranslate some of missing Japanese translation
- Changed dropping items to not use physics
- Adjusted lighting for Corrupted Effigies puzzle clue
- Added more clearer direction indication for sliding door
- Slowed down subtitle speed
- Removed Geisha detecting kuji-light
From
Nimbus Games
Changed files in this update