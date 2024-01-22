CHIYO 1.0.4 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-22

Share · View all patches · Build 13238837 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you.

This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience!

FIXES

Updated item glow in scry-sight to only important item (puzzle item)

All journals glow in scry-sight by default

Bronze key not longer drop from puppet

Increased minimum move speed when players are in grass area in the mirror world

Apply button bug fixed for controller

Added keybox for small items

Updated PATRONS ACTIVATED sequence

Updated ONSEN FALL sequence

Updated GONG note location

Updated WEDDING ACTIVATED sequence

Increase font size for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Japanese.

Limited player roaming area before puzzle solved

Retranslate some of missing Japanese translation

Changed dropping items to not use physics

Adjusted lighting for Corrupted Effigies puzzle clue

Added more clearer direction indication for sliding door

Slowed down subtitle speed

Removed Geisha detecting kuji-light

From

Nimbus Games