Touch Don't Shoot

Hello! It's been a while since our last update!
Pirate Island Rescue is in the Pirates vs Ninjas Fest and we thought it would be nice to update a couple of gameplay elements that we've been meaning to change
Opening Cages and Treasure Chests now require a touch instead of shooting
- Captives are released from cages by the player touching them, instead of having to use your weapons
- Players and enemies can walk/shoot past cages, they can still be jumped on
- Cages don't disappear once opened
- Treasure chests are opened by the player touching them, instead of having to use your weapons
- Players and enemies can walk/shoot past treasure chests
- Treasure chests don't disappear once opened
This allows the enemy to move and attack more freely and stops the players attacks from being blocked by too many objects
We hope you enjoy these changes!
Changed files in this update