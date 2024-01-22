 Skip to content

Pirate Island Rescue update for 22 January 2024

Touch Don't Shoot

Share · View all patches · Build 13238716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! It's been a while since our last update!

Pirate Island Rescue is in the Pirates vs Ninjas Fest and we thought it would be nice to update a couple of gameplay elements that we've been meaning to change

Opening Cages and Treasure Chests now require a touch instead of shooting

  • Captives are released from cages by the player touching them, instead of having to use your weapons
  • Players and enemies can walk/shoot past cages, they can still be jumped on
  • Cages don't disappear once opened
  • Treasure chests are opened by the player touching them, instead of having to use your weapons
  • Players and enemies can walk/shoot past treasure chests
  • Treasure chests don't disappear once opened

This allows the enemy to move and attack more freely and stops the players attacks from being blocked by too many objects

We hope you enjoy these changes!

