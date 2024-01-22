Touch Don't Shoot

Share · View all patches · Build 13238716 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello! It's been a while since our last update!

Pirate Island Rescue is in the Pirates vs Ninjas Fest and we thought it would be nice to update a couple of gameplay elements that we've been meaning to change

Opening Cages and Treasure Chests now require a touch instead of shooting

Captives are released from cages by the player touching them, instead of having to use your weapons

Players and enemies can walk/shoot past cages, they can still be jumped on

Cages don't disappear once opened

Treasure chests are opened by the player touching them, instead of having to use your weapons

Players and enemies can walk/shoot past treasure chests

Treasure chests don't disappear once opened

This allows the enemy to move and attack more freely and stops the players attacks from being blocked by too many objects

We hope you enjoy these changes!