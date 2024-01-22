 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Far Lands update for 22 January 2024

1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 13238680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Zombies won't attack your base in the first 2 days
  • Mouse Sensitivity setting is working again
  • Picking up an Item wired to electricity will cause the wires connected to get dropped

Changed files in this update

Depot 1500941 Depot 1500941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link