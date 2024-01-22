- Zombies won't attack your base in the first 2 days
- Mouse Sensitivity setting is working again
- Picking up an Item wired to electricity will cause the wires connected to get dropped
Far Lands update for 22 January 2024
1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
