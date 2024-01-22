 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conan Exiles update for 22 January 2024

Share Your Thoughts in Our Player Survey

Share · View all patches · Build 13238658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Exiles!

As we always say, your feedback is extremely important to us, and we’re always looking to improve our ways of making sure it’s heard.

As the team works hard on what’s coming in 2024, we want to hear your thoughts on Chapter 3.

We read as much online feedback as we can across all our channels, but player surveys are a great framework to get opinions on specific topics, while also getting feedback from people who do not usually leave comments.

Your thoughts genuinely make a difference to the ongoing development of Conan Exiles, so if you want us to hear you loud and clear, please take a few minutes to go through our player survey:

TAKE THE SURVEY

We plan on doing many more surveys like this and are excited to see the results.

Slay and Survive, Exiles

Changed depots in nightly-test branch

View more data in app history for build 13238658
Conan Exiles Content Depot 440901
Conan Exiles Binaries Depot 440902
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link