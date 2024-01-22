Share Your Thoughts in Our Player Survey

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Exiles!

As we always say, your feedback is extremely important to us, and we’re always looking to improve our ways of making sure it’s heard.

As the team works hard on what’s coming in 2024, we want to hear your thoughts on Chapter 3.

We read as much online feedback as we can across all our channels, but player surveys are a great framework to get opinions on specific topics, while also getting feedback from people who do not usually leave comments.

Your thoughts genuinely make a difference to the ongoing development of Conan Exiles, so if you want us to hear you loud and clear, please take a few minutes to go through our player survey:

We plan on doing many more surveys like this and are excited to see the results.

Slay and Survive, Exiles