Indemon Tales update for 22 January 2024

Indemon Tales 1.2

Build 13238594

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The spikes from the Talking Plants challenge do 175 damage now (no insta-kill anymore)
  • Special Attack books and Purity Scrolls can't be consumed when they have no effect
  • It is now possible to parry with pickaxes & increased hitbox radius for pickaxes
  • Keys can now be upgraded to Enchanted Keys by Meraja in Act 5
  • Higher tier chests (blue and up) will cosume two lockpicks when picking
  • Added poison glaive stars, craftable on any workbench
  • Changed some of the loot in some locations
  • Bugfixerinos

Changed files in this update

