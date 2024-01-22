- The spikes from the Talking Plants challenge do 175 damage now (no insta-kill anymore)
- Special Attack books and Purity Scrolls can't be consumed when they have no effect
- It is now possible to parry with pickaxes & increased hitbox radius for pickaxes
- Keys can now be upgraded to Enchanted Keys by Meraja in Act 5
- Higher tier chests (blue and up) will cosume two lockpicks when picking
- Added poison glaive stars, craftable on any workbench
- Changed some of the loot in some locations
- Bugfixerinos
Indemon Tales update for 22 January 2024
Indemon Tales 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2426021 Depot 2426021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update