Patch 1.5.1

Old, incompatible saves are deleted when you start the game.

News

Kupiec

The Merchant building in the Hideout has been unlocked.

Merchant interface added.

Added offer objects.

Added bid tab.

Added scaled item prices.

Added Mysterious Items, the purchase of which adds a random item from the group to the player.

Rewards

Receiving rewards for progression in the game.

Ability to receive raw materials.

Changed droprate to lower.

Victory & Defeat

Mission Objectives. Added objective type - Defeat X enemies.

Victory and Defeat Conditions.

Victory & Defeat screen

Battlefield

Monster death events trigger instantly, speeding up mission progress and naturally spawning loot.

Sounds and music

Sound of making a purchase in Vendor

UI/UX

Added marking of a more powerful item in the clipboard than the one currently worn.

Received rewards from achievements and purchases appear in the corner of the screen.

Upon entering the game for the first time, an open Welcome screen will greet you.

Information on keyboard shortcuts has been added to the game.

Added keyboard shortcut to change attack/defense/passive mode

Fixed Bugs

The restart button (which should never have been there and was potentially problematic for other game modes) was removed from Mission Summary.

After a victory, the number of monsters killed in the summarcy screen and the amount of game time was 0.

The hero, after using an offensive attack ability within range of an indestructible object, could start attacking the indestructible object.

