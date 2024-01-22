 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 22 January 2024

Hotfix for tablet screen at the opening

Share · View all patches · Build 13238485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fixed] Tablet screen opens up when players start the game
[Fixed] Items in fridge disappear on other clients

Changed files in this update

Depot 1001271 Depot 1001271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link