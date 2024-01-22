[Fixed] Tablet screen opens up when players start the game
[Fixed] Items in fridge disappear on other clients
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 22 January 2024
Hotfix for tablet screen at the opening
Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Fixed] Tablet screen opens up when players start the game
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1001271 Depot 1001271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update