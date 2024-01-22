Fantôme Launch Fix Update & Exciting News Ahead!

Dear Fantôme Community,

We're excited to bring you a significant launch fix update, making Fantôme more accessible based on your valuable feedback! 🚀 We have worked tirelessly to enhance stability, ensuring a smoother multiplayer experience and addressing concerns raised by our players.

Exciting news awaits as we embark on creating a new camping mode, promising a unique and immersive story separate from the multiplayer realm. But that's not all - brace yourselves for the ultimate horror experience as we delve into the world of Virtual Reality in this upcoming story mode! The team is working tirelessly to deliver an unparalleled adventure.

Your continued support has been the driving force behind Fantôme's evolution, and we're committed to delivering an unforgettable gaming experience. Stay tuned for more updates as we venture into this new chapter together!

Thank you for being a part of the Fantôme community. Get ready for the next level of horror!

Sincerely,

Gloac Games