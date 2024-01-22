 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 22 January 2024

Update 0.9.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Immovable now shortly disable itself during a dash (dash duration + 0.25 sec)
  • Added Challenge Shrine
    Summon a random level 100 monster with boosted health
    Upon killing the monster you gain a free card-selection
    If the monster is an elite, gain 3 card selection instead
    They are disabled in survivors mode when you reach red timer
  • Jaald blessing now increase all damage (instead of just power stats)

Added others god's shrine blessing

  • Skaldi
    +100% Critical chance
    Every weapon deal critical damage
    +100% base critical damage
  • Vild
    Heal 5% of your health per seconds
  • Riven
    Void-Magnet no longer attract soul-gem
    Void-Magnet fill-up 10% of your required experience for next level
  • Nera
    +10 base Corruption
    x5 Corruption Multiplier
    +1000% base Defence Shredding
  • Logam
    +2 base Additional Projectile

Fixes

  • Grass and stone on ground Z-fighting with higher visual effect quality
  • Arcanic Pike bugging the game
  • Immovable and dashing allowing to go out of the Lava titan arena
  • Level of challenge that increase world-rank reseting to 1 and preventing progression
  • Divine Shield locking the game
  • Decaying armor and Divine shield buff using the wrong icons
  • OnCalculateMonsterDefenceLoss event being called twice

Modding

  • New Event - OnCalculateTakeDamageStart(Monster, DamageInformationRef)
    Called at the very start of the gake damage function of a monster

