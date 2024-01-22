Update 0.9.1.1

Changes
- Immovable now shortly disable itself during a dash (dash duration + 0.25 sec)
- Added Challenge Shrine
Summon a random level 100 monster with boosted health
Upon killing the monster you gain a free card-selection
If the monster is an elite, gain 3 card selection instead
They are disabled in survivors mode when you reach red timer
- Jaald blessing now increase all damage (instead of just power stats)
Added others god's shrine blessing
- Skaldi
+100% Critical chance
Every weapon deal critical damage
+100% base critical damage
- Vild
Heal 5% of your health per seconds
- Riven
Void-Magnet no longer attract soul-gem
Void-Magnet fill-up 10% of your required experience for next level
- Nera
+10 base Corruption
x5 Corruption Multiplier
+1000% base Defence Shredding
- Logam
+2 base Additional Projectile
Fixes
- Grass and stone on ground Z-fighting with higher visual effect quality
- Arcanic Pike bugging the game
- Immovable and dashing allowing to go out of the Lava titan arena
- Level of challenge that increase world-rank reseting to 1 and preventing progression
- Divine Shield locking the game
- Decaying armor and Divine shield buff using the wrong icons
- OnCalculateMonsterDefenceLoss event being called twice
Modding
- New Event - OnCalculateTakeDamageStart(Monster, DamageInformationRef)
Called at the very start of the gake damage function of a monster
Changed files in this update