patch notes 1.22

1.22 maintenance update, estimated to take 30 minutes

BUG fix

BUG that reduces the amount of proficiency gained

BUG of not adding experience to the pass

Bug fix for pet exploration collar activity in looping daily tasks

Plague Staff Specialization 3 causes you to lose blood.

BUG of not recovering mana in Invigorating Grenade Specialization 2

Function optimization

Set function switches that cannot be transmitted - temporarily blocked

Line change adjusted to 5 minutes

Added settings to the login interface - you can switch language and resolution

Experience adjustments

The peak ranger talent level requirement has been adjusted from level 8 to level 4.

The initial grid of the trading line is adjusted to 5 grids

output adjustment

Inventory adjustments for some products in the Gold Coin Mall

Recycling daily mission rewards/120 boxes to add pet food

150 boxes add expert proficiency book (requires glory talent level 2)

The number of black souls consumed by player teleportation has been reduced overall.

The drop rate of rare items in the Isle of Dying/Avalon/Corrupted Avalon has been increased.

The number of gold coins sold using the Glory Emblem has been adjusted 5 times per week

Combat adjustments

The basic attributes of most weapons have been improved

Waveform Dual Sword Specialization 3 increases the ejection distance by 1 square

The initial ejection distance of the Shenxing Dual Swords is increased by 1 block.

The built-in CD of Crooked Double Sword Specialization 2 has been reduced by 1 second.

The life reduction of Assassin Leather Armor has been reduced.

Blade Tooth Specialization 1's tracking barrage distance is extended

T11/T12 monster MXP increased by 30%

Maintenance gift

Gold Coin25 Black Soul1000 White Soul1000 Lucky Potion2