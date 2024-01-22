Hailing From the Abyss is Out in Early Access Now!

Dear HFT Community,

Starting from today: HFTA Early Access Launch!

We are thrilled to announce that HFTA is now available in early access! While the game is considered complete (or near complete) in areas such as stages and basic gameplay, we are eager to cover more ground in terms of localization, bug fixes, and additional enhancements such as intergrading steam achievement system to the game. The Early Access phase is estimated to last between 2 to 6 months, depending on the feedback that we receive.

For more details on the Early Access, visit our store page.

What's Included in Early Access?

Upon release, HFTA will be available in three languages: English, Chinese, and Japanese. Additional languages, including Korean, will be introduced through future updates.

Gameplay wise, all the stages that are expected in a full launch will be included in this current Early Access Build.

However, please anticipate encountering bugs and a few missing quality of life improvements in this current state.

TGS DISCOUNT!

Excitingly, HFTA has secured its place as a Taipei Game Show (TGA) category finalist. To celebrate this achievement, we're offering a special 20% discount on the game for the first week following its release on the TGA sale page. Don't miss this chance to grab the game at a discounted price!

Discord Server

We are also hosting discord server for the HFTA community, join us and express your thoughts and feedback about the game, or talk with different HFTA players and share your amazing achievements!

You can join us through this link : HFTA_DISCORD

We can't wait to hear your feedback and enhance the game together!