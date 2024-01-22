 Skip to content

Deadly Broadcast update for 22 January 2024

👻 Exciting News from Deadly Broadcast: New Update & 33% Discount! 👻

Dear Deadly Broadcast community,

We're happy to announce a spine-chilling update for our horror game, Deadly Broadcast! As you immerse yourself in the terror, we've enhanced your broadcasting experience and unleashed some eerie surprises.

🏰 New Visuals in the Prison Map:
Get ready to navigate the nightmare with stunning visual updates in the Prison map. The darkness is more gripping, and every corner tells a terrifying story.

👁️ Interactive Viewer Experience:
Feel the thrill as your audience engages with your broadcast! We've added animations to donations and messages from viewers, making your stream even more spine-chilling.

🎭 Revamped Streamer Personalities:
Our eight streaming protagonists have received a makeover! Dive into the game with updated hand textures for an even more immersive and haunting experience.

🔥 33% Discount - Limited Time Only:
To celebrate this bone-chilling update, we're offering a heart-stopping 33% discount on Deadly Broadcast! Grab your copy on [platform] now and invite your friends to join in the horror.

