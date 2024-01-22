 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TERMINAL22 update for 22 January 2024

Small Fix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 13238103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • *Fixed the CRT filter setting carry over.
  • *Discovered bug in Windows build that's unreproducible, tried a fix but not sure if it fixed it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2704021 Depot 2704021
  • Loading history…
Depot 2704022 Depot 2704022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link