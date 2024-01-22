 Skip to content

Tide of Thieves update for 22 January 2024

Patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 13238098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy, sailors!

Below you'll find the changes for patch 1.01. As always, thanks again for the feedback. Keep them coming and don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!

  • Icebergs can hurt enemies that pass through them now.

  • Spinning blades had their colliders adjusted to be less punishing.

  • Fixed an issue where portals found in the "Unknown Waters" levels could stop working properly.

  • Fixed an issue where the game could be continued after the "game over" screen.

  • Adjusted the invisible walls outside fortresses to better restrain the player and avoid confusion.

