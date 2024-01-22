Update Notes - 22nd of January 2024

[Game]
- Fixed viewmodel was not following leaned state after last update
[Server]
- Fixed server crash when bots failed to calculate their path to target entity in certain gamemodes
- Very Easy or Easy bots do not keep firing towards enemy if enemy got behind a wall
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixed map vote going from left down instead left to right
[Weapons]
- Fixed smoke grenades spotting friendlies
- Fixed Ammo Box missing infinity symbol
- Fixed missing rpg7 rocked in loadout menu
[Maps]
- Updated Training map with latest weapons
