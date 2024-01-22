 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 22 January 2024

Update Notes - 22nd of January 2024

22nd of January 2024

[Game]

  • Fixed viewmodel was not following leaned state after last update

[Server]

  • Fixed server crash when bots failed to calculate their path to target entity in certain gamemodes
  • Very Easy or Easy bots do not keep firing towards enemy if enemy got behind a wall

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixed map vote going from left down instead left to right

[Weapons]

  • Fixed smoke grenades spotting friendlies
  • Fixed Ammo Box missing infinity symbol
  • Fixed missing rpg7 rocked in loadout menu

[Maps]

  • Updated Training map with latest weapons

