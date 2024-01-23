3.0.4 Update, Trading Cards are here, and GRAVEN bundle

Howdy Gunslingers,

The promised update has arrived and it is ready to go, but before you go digging into the newest changes, let us share with you one more thing - we have just made a bundle with our friends from 3D Realms. That is right, not only can you get Blood West with a discount, but also grab Graven - launching in FULL today - along the way.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/38121/Western_Wizardry/

Steam Community items

As of today, Steam Community items have been enabled for Blood West, so expect some trading cards to drop while you play. There are also badges to unlock, forum emotes, profile bacxkgrounds - the whole shabang!

Keep an eye out for these sweet special Steam item drops, and now back to the 3.0.4 update. It's time to give you the...

Full 3.0.4 changelog

Major Changes:

Fixed a very rare error that occurred when accessing the player’s stash that results in items being lost

Fixed a very rare instance of items being lost - after the patch is applied, the lost items should be back in player’s inventory

Fixed inability to save & exit the game via pause menu for some players

Fixed issue where removing Occult Mask without full HP didn’t remove the effect

Second level of Gunslinger perk no longer affects bosses

Fixed rare crash that occurred on opening bags in a trading window

Fixed an issue that could cause some players to not be able to pick up items from the ground

Way of the Spirit is no longer tradeable

Minor Changes:

Fixed an issue that made builds using Devil’s Eye to increase player’s HP beyond the intended levels

Disabled mouse acceleration/smoothing that was not suppose to be active

Fixed an issue where the Emerald Eyes could be taken off without dying or using Purple Revival

Animated Dead will no longer perform two charges/jumps in a row

Certain artifacts and weapons were not working correctly - including Giant Leech, Drunken Master, Corrupted Liver

Fixed an exploit that allowed player not tot pay for partial stacks of items under certain circumstances

Fixed a case where the number of available charges of Whetstone disappeared from HUD

Revolvers are better aligned towards the center

Fixed an issue that could cause the cursor to disappear when the player left the trading window in a specific manner

Spite no longer will kill player if they have exactly 5 HP remaining when trying to shoot

Lionheart should now work correctly

Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]friendly Boo Hag[/spoiler] could be both at the old and new camp

Blowing up enemies heads with dynamite no longer counts towards the Headhunter achievement

Fixed a rare issue where the player was not able to move after teleporting back to the Safe Zone

Bunch of smaller typos and improvements to translations

Balance Changes:

Undead Hunters take aim faster, making them more dangerous

Scallywag now prioritizes throwing molotov at player over using a shotgun

Increased the range of the stomp attack for boss of Chapter 2

Crimson Brooch found on maps will have non-default price values

The following perks have been slightly rebalanced: Bloodless, High Tolerance, Gotcha, Bloody Carnage, Pitcher, Strong Lungs, Alive and Dangerous, Self-taught and Gunslinger

Other improvements:

Added the ability to change keybind for item rotation on the inventory screen

Added an the option to hide/show UI as desired, using a bindable key

Added the ability to limit fps to a desired value

Known Issues

Negative Stamina regeneration (until death, or next strong melee attack)

Whetstone buff icon may remain on screen and as an effect after all charges has been used

Enemies may stop moving under certain rare circumstances

Rare case when one of the NPC doesn’t update correctly and softlocks player when trying to talk to them

There were reported crashes on Chapter 3 for some players

See you on the trail Gunslingers!